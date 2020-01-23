Matt Larkin’s mid-season top 250 fantasy hockey players in 2019-20

Ranking players at mid-season can be especially tricky. It's a matter of predicting which streaks and slumps are for real, which will level out, and which goalie controversies will get resolved.

The top 250 fantasy rankings have returned – though “returned” may not be the most accurate term to describe them, as I’ve built this edition from scratch, without even a glance at my pre-season top 250, as I didn’t want to be influenced. A lot can change in roughly half a hockey season. Let’s dive into the rules, which differ in some ways from the those in the pre-season edition:

* The rankings reflect leagues using the following stat categories: goals, assists, plus-minus, penalty minutes, shots, power play points, hits, blocks, wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts.

* Instead of bios on each player, as I provide in the pre-season top 250, you’re getting more of a to-the-point set of rankings this time. I’m only sharing noteworthy thoughts on players that made surprising moves, players I didn’t punish for poor seasons to date, players I didn’t reward for good seasons to date – anything I felt warranted an explanation.

* I’ve marked injured played with asterisks. They are, obviously, extremely difficult to rank, but I gave it my best shot. I tried to rate them according to what value they’ll give you for the rest of the season. For instance, Vladimir Tarasenko might not be back before the fantasy playoffs, but I’d still rather have him stashed on my bench than the waiver fodder of the week.

*Goalies are an even bigger headache than usual right now. Not only do we have several clusters of 1A/1B splits in which both goalies drain each other’s fantasy value, but we even have a three-goalie system in Manhattan right now. Ugh. The likes of Semyon Varlamov deserve higher ranks but just don’t have the guaranteed volume to join the elite. In turn, the few remaining bellcow goalies have to get a boost in fantasy worth. It’s remarkable how many supposedly sturdy fantasy goalies have shaky situations to predict going forward, from Matt Murray to Braden Holtby to Philipp Grubauer.

Let’s begin. The rankings reflect my rest-of-season valuations.

1. Connor McDavid, C, Oilers

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche

3. Leon Draisaitl, LW, Oilers

4. David Pastrnak, RW, Bruins

5. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Lightning

6. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals

7. Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs

8. Artemi Panarin*, LW, Rangers

9. Patrick Kane, RW, Blackhawks

10. Brad Marchand, LW, Bruins

11. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Lightning

12. Jack Eichel, C, Sabres

13. Mitch Marner, RW, Maple Leafs

14. John Carlson, D, Capitals

15. Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins

16. Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers

17. Steven Stamkos, C, Lightning

18. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Avalanche

19. Mark Scheifele, C, Jets

20. Elias Pettersson, C, Canucks

21. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Panthers

22. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Jets

23. Evgeni Malkin, C, Penguins

24. John Tavares, C, Maple Leafs

25. Brayden Point, C, Lightning

26. Frederik Andersen, G, Maple Leafs

27. Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

28. Roman Josi, D, Predators

29. Jordan Binnington, G, Blues

30. Cale Makar, D, Avalanche

31. Ben Bishop, G, Stars

32. Patrik Laine, RW, Jets

33. Brent Burns, D, Sharks

34. Tuukka Rask, G, Bruins

35. Taylor Hall, LW, Coyotes

36. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Panthers

37. Sebastian Aho, C, Hurricanes

38. Mark Stone, RW, Golden Knights

39. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Flames

40. Kyle Connor, LW, Jets

41. Blake Wheeler, RW, Jets

42. Tyler Seguin, C, Stars

43. Erik Karlsson, D, Sharks

44. Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Capitals

45. Patrice Bergeron, C, Penguins

46. Mathew Barzal, C, Islanders

47. Keith Yandle, D, Panthers

48. Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Hurricanes

49. Alex Pietrangelo, D, Blues

50. Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Avalanche

NOTES: McDavid and MacKinnon are the co-kings, but it would hardly be a surprise if Kucherov led the league in points over the rest of the season…ageless Ovechkin is in the hunt for 50 goals again while leading the league in shots and racking up hits. He remains fantasy gold…Marner ranks top-five in the league in first assists per 60 at 5-on-5…There’s virtually no slam-dunk stud goalie to trust this year, but Vasilevskiy since the start of December: 15-2-1 with a .928 save percentage. He’s back…No goalie has appeared in more games than Hellebuyck this season. In this load-management era, the few high-volume goalies are extra valuable…Makar has been just as good as expected, but he could regress slightly in the second half, not because he isn’t a phenom, but because players jumping from college to the NHL often tire in the second halves of their rookie seasons with far more games to play…Bobrovsky remains a hold for me. Unless it’s Vasilevskiy, can you say with confidence the goalie you get for ‘Bob’ in a trade will be better in the second half anyway?… Seguin’s shooting percentage is 6.4, easily the lowest of his career. Buy low.

51. Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Golden Knights

52. Max Pacioretty, LW, Golden Knights

53. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Flames

54. Mika Zibanejad, C, Rangers

55. William Nylander, RW, Maple Leafs

56. Shea Weber, D, Canadiens

57. Torey Krug, D, Bruins

58. Kris Letang, D, Penguins

59. Brock Boeser, RW, Canucks

60. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Senators

61. Quinn Hughes, D, Canucks

62. Filip Forsberg, RW, Predators

63. Alex DeBrincat, LW, Blackhawks

64. Zach Werenski, D, Blue Jackets

65. Travis Konecny, RW, Flyers

66. Evgenii Dadonov, RW, Panthers

67. Mike Hoffman, LW Panthers

68. Bryan Rust, RW, Penguins

69. Anze Kopitar, C, Kings

70. Thomas Chabot, D, Senators

71. Sean Couturier, C, Flyers

72. Jakub Vrana, LW, Capitals

73. Evander Kane, LW, Sharks

74. Timo Meier, LW, Sharks

75. J.T. Miller, LW, Canucks

76. Ryan O’Reilly, C, Blues

77. Nicklas Backstrom, C, Capitals

78. Ryan Ellis*, D, Predators

79. Claude Giroux, LW, Flyers

80. Dylan Larkin, C, Red Wings

81. Ilya Samsonov, G, Capitals

82. Teuvo Teravainen, LW, Hurricanes

83. Tomas Hertl, C, Sharks

84. Matt Duchene, C, Predators

85. Jonathan Toews, C, Blackhawks

86. David Perron, RW, Blues

87. Brayden Schenn, C, Blues

88. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Jets

89. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Sabres

90. Darcy Kuemper*, G, Coyotes

91. Sean Monahan, C, Flames

92. Jakub Voracek, RW, Flyers

93. Elias Lindholm, RW, Flames

94. Carey Price, G, Canadiens

95. Brendan Gallagher*, RW, Canadiens

96. Tony DeAngelo, D, Rangers

97. Pierre-Luc Dubois, C Blue Jackets

98. Sam Reinhart, RW, Sabres

99. Phil Kessel, RW, Coyotes

100. Cam Atkinson, RW, Blue Jackets

NOTES: It hasn’t been pretty for Fleury this season, but Vegas’ lack of a remotely threatening backup option keeps his volume-stat value high…dating back to last season, Zibanejad has 113 points in his past 117 games…If you did your pre-season homework on Nylander, well done. His breakout feels for real considering how often he’s scoring from high-percentage areas…Weber’s past 82 games: 19-31-50…that’s vintage Weber…Brady Tkachuk ranks second in the NHL in hits, eighth in shots, sixth in 5-on-5 shots per 60 and second in expected goals per 60. He’s my No. 1 second-half buy low, and it’s not close…I’m at a loss on Rust. His shooting percentage will regress, but he’s shooting the puck so much more this season that I have to price him as if this year’s explosion is mostly legit…I’m all-in on Ilya Samsonov stealing Holtby’s job in the second half – if it hasn’t happened already. If entrenched as a true starter, Samsonov has a higher ceiling than any goalie not named Vasilevskiy…DeAngelo has been a surprise, but he was a first-round pick who always possessed tremendous scoring ability, so I’m a believer…From Monahan to Lindholm, the Flames just haven’t found their offense this season, even after a coaching change (19th in goals per 60 since Geoff Ward took over), so I’m bearish on them.

101. Tomas Tatar, LW, Canadiens

102. Tom Wilson, RW, Capitals

103. David Rittich, G, Flames

104. Nico Hischier, C, Devils

105. Carter Hart*, G, Flyers

106. Viktor Arvidsson, RW, Predators

107. Seth Jones, D, Blue Jackets

108. Philipp Grubauer, G, Avalanche

109. Mark Giordano, D, Flames

110. Anders Lee, LW, NY Islanders

111. Max Domi, LW, Canadiens

112. T.J. Oshie, RW, Capitals

113. Ryan Strome, C, Rangers

114. Bo Horvat, C, Canucks

115. John Gibson, G, Ducks

116. Chris Kreider, LW, Rangers

117. Robin Lehner, G, Blackhawks

118. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, LW, Oilers

119. Kyle Palmieri*, RW, Devils

120. Nazem Kadri, C, Avalanche

121. Oscar Klefbom, D, Oilers

122. Clayton Keller, RW, Coyotes

123. Alexander Radulov, RW, Stars

124. Jaden Schwartz, LW, Blues

125. John Klingberg, D, Stars

126. Pekka Rinne, G, Predators

127. Miro Heiskanen*, D, Stars

128. Shea Theodore, D, Golden Knights

129. Dominik Kubalik, LW, Blackhawks

130. Jonathan Marchessault, LW, Golden Knights

131. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D, Coyotes

132. Jack Hughes, C, Devils

133. Anthony Duclair, RW, Senators

134. Drew Doughty, D, Kings

135. Dylan Strome*, C, Blackhawks

136. David Krejci, C, Bruins

137. Neal Pionk, D, Jets

138. Eric Staal, C, Wild

139. Brock Nelson, C, Islanders

140. Anthony Cirelli, C, Lightning

141. Nick Schmaltz, C, Coyotes

142. Ryan Suter, D, Wild

143. Vincent Trocheck, C, Panthers

144. Zack Kassian, RW, Oilers

145. Ryan Getzlaf, C, Ducks

146. Reilly Smith, RW, Golden Knights

147. Martin Necas, RW, Hurricanes

148. Nick Suzuki, C, Canadiens

149. Adam Fox, D, NY Rangers

150. Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Blue Jackets

NOTES: Arvidsson isn’t the buy-low he appears to be. He hasn’t been lucky – he’s been far less productive. His shot rate has torpedoed. He may still not be right physically…Jones remains one of the NHL’s best all-around blueliners in real life, but he’s getting fewer points because the Jackets lost their best finishers up front in the off-season…If the Blackhawks trade a goalie, Lehner could become a league-winner in the second half, whether he’s traded to a contender or whether Crawford is, opening up the net for Lehner…I’ve always liked Schwartz as a player, but his injury history makes me wonder if he’s a good sell high…Speaking of selling high, hopefully you did with Duclair. He’s gone 10 straight games without a goal…Tom Wilson is a trusted name in fantasy circles, but Kassian is doing pretty much all the same things this season…with 10 points in his past 10 games, rookie Fox is emerging as Quinn Hughes Lite…Bjorkstrand has 10 goals and 19 points in his past 18 games. Is this finally the post-hype breakout for him?

151. Roope Hintz, C, Stars

152. Tyler Toffoli, RW, Kings

153. Kevin Shattenkirk, D, Lightning

154. Mikhail Sergachev, D, Lightning

155. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C, Senators

156. Jonathan Drouin*, LW, Canadiens

157. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Red Wings

158. Blake Coleman, LW, Devils

159. Rickard Rakell, RW, Ducks

160. William Karlsson, C, Golden Knights

161. Kasperi Kapanen, RW, Maple Leafs

162. Alex Killorn, RW, Lightning

163. James van Riemsdyk, LW, Flyers

164. Jamie Benn, LW, Stars

165. Logan Couture*, C, Sharks

166. Jeff Petry, D, Canadiens

167. Matt Murray, G, Penguins

168. Semyon Varlamov, G, Islanders

169. Andre Burakovsky, RW, Avalanche

170. Elvis Merzlikins, G, Blue Jackets

171. Ondrej Palat, LW, Lightning

172. Jake DeBrusk, LW, Bruins

173. Christian Dvorak, C, Coyotes

174. Ivan Provorov, D, Flyers

175. Jacob Markstrom, G, Canucks

176. Nikita Gusev, RW, Devils

177. Gustav Nyquist, LW, Blue Jackets

178. Zach Parise, LW, Wild

179. Victor Olofsson*, LW, Sabres

180. Dougie Hamilton*, D, Hurricanes

181. Morgan Rielly*, D, Maple Leafs

182. Jakob Silfverberg, RW, Ducks

183. Kailer Yamamoto, RW, Oilers

184. Kevin Labanc, RW, Sharks

185. Tyler Johnson, C, Lightning

186. Jason Zucker, LW, Wild

187. Jared McCann, LW, Penguins

188. Frank Vatrano, LW, Panthers

189. Tyson Barrie, D, Maple Leafs

190. Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Sabres

191. Kevin Hayes, C, Flyers

192. Jeff Skinner*, LW, Sabres

193. Tristan Jarry, G, Penguins

194. Linus Ullmark, G, Sabres

195. Filip Hronek, D, Red Wings

196. P.K. Subban, D, Devils

197. Thomas Greiss, G, Islanders

198. Mikko Koskinen, G, Oilers

199. Kevin Fiala, RW, Wild

200. Anthony Beauvillier, LW, Islanders

NOTES: Toffoli is virtually guaranteed to get traded to a contender in real life before the deadline. Try acquiring him now, before he sees that value spike…Am I being too hard on Killorn? He’s having a career year, but that 20.6 shooting percentage screams regression…Jarry has been as good as any goalie in the league this season, but Murray has outplayed him of late and is starting to wrest the 1A job back…I wish I had the guts to slot Merzlikins higher. He’s found some magic in Columbus, but if he slumps at the wrong time, the job reverts to Korpisalo once he’s healthy…Hamilton and Rielly both have chances to return juuuust in time for the fantasy playoffs, with Rielly’s timeline shorter, so I’ve ranked both as high-upside IR stashes if you have the room…I don’t think the light turns back on for Subban this season, but he’s been in dropped in a ton of leagues and at least deserves a “tryout” to see if he gets hot.

201. Ryan Johansen, C, Predators

202. Corey Crawford, G, Blackhawks

203. Yanni Gourde, LW, Lightning

204. Erik Gustafsson, D, Blackhawks

205. Josh Bailey, RW, Islanders

206. Phillip Danault, C, Canadiens

207. Igor Shesterkin, G, Rangers

208. Mats Zuccarello, RW Wild

209. Braden Holtby, G, Capitals

210. Ryan Pulock, D, Islanders

211. Jaccob Slavin, D, Hurricanes

212. Cam Fowler, D, Ducks

213. Erik Haula, C, Hurricanes

214. James Reimer, G, Hurricanes

215. Samuel Girard, D, Avalanche

216. Antti Raanta, G, Coyotes

217. Paul Stastny, C, Golden Knights

218. Ilya Kovalchuk, RW, Canadiens

219. Conor Garland, RW, Coyotes

220. Charlie McAvoy, D, Bruins

221. Andreas Johnsson, LW, Maple Leafs

222. Robby Fabbri, LW, Red Wings

223. Patric Hornqvist, RW, Penguins

224. James Neal, RW, Oilers

225. Robert Thomas, C, Blues

226. Noel Acciari, RW, Panthers

227. Jake Virtanen, RW, Canucks

228. Joonas Donskoi*, RW Avalanche

229. Joonas Korpisalo*, G, Blue Jackets

230. Juuse Saros, G, Predators

231. Tanner Pearson, LW, Canucks

232. Vladimir Tarasenko*, RW, Blues

233. Rasmus Sandin, D, Maple Leafs

234. Mackenzie Blackwood, G, Devils

235. Henrik Lundqvist, G, Rangers

236. Brandon Saad, LW, Blackhawks

237. Brett Connolly, RW, Panthers

238. John Marino, D, Penguins

239. Jacob Trouba, D, Rangers

240. Sami Vatanen, D, Devils

241. Connor Brown, RW, Senators

242. Pavel Buchnevich, RW, Rangers

243. Petr Mrazek, G, Hurricanes

244. Mathew Dumba, D, Wild

245. Calle Jarnkrok, LW, Predators

246. Devan Dubnyk, G, Wild

247. Filip Zadina, RW, Red Wings

248. Josh Morrissey, D, Jets

249. Alex Iafallo, LW, Kings

250. Sam Steel, C, Ducks

NOTES: I’m picking Shesterkin to start more games than the other two Ranger goalies between now and April and have ranked him accordingly…Slavin could post some surprisingly useful numbers filling in for Hamilton on Carolina’s top power-play unit…Fabbri has quietly revived his career from a fantasy perspective in Detroit – if your league doesn’t use plus-minus as a category…Thomas has been one of the most productive players in the NHL on a per-60 basis. He deserves a bigger role in St. Louis…Acciari’s goal binge has gone on long enough that we have to respect it at least a little bit. The goals combine with his hit totals to make him rosterable in deeper leagues…The results aren’t there yet for Steel, but he’s getting second-line minutes. Maybe he finishes the season strong.

ON THE BUBBLE: Tyler Ennis, Andreas Athanasiou, Ryan Dzingel, Anton Khudobin, Thatcher Demko, Alexander Georgiev, Ilya Mikheyev*, Nino Niederreiter, Pierre Engvall, Craig Anderson, Joe Pavelski, Lars Eller, Cam Talbot, Dmitry Orlov, Pavel Francouz, Mikael Backlund, Mike Smith, Alex Tuch, Carl Soderberg, Aaron Dell, Barrett Hayton, Dustin Byfuglien*, Jake Guentzel*

