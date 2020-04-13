Old, bad games aren’t cutting it for hockey fans looking for a fix

With fans stuck in their homes and no games to watch, sports networks have gone retro and, for the most part, it hasn't been pretty. They're going to have to get more creative with their hockey content, so here are a few ideas to spice things up.

Please don’t chastise me. I tried. I really did. Not sure what y’all are doing in the United States for your hockey fix, but last week I sat down and tried to watch an installment of Sportnet’s NHL Classics or NHL Rewind or whatever the hell they’re calling it this week. The game in question was the “classic” between the Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 30, 1981, the game in which Wayne Gretzky scored five goals to shatter the NHL record for the fastest 50 goals. Remarkably, he did it in Game No. 39.

But, you know, there was one small problem. It was dreadful. After so many years, you forget just how putrid those Cooperalls actually looked until you see them in game action. Then you remember that someone actually thought that was a good idea once. You know how we all remember the 1980s as a high-flying, high-tempo game filled with skill and panache? Sorry to burst the bubble, but it was slow, plodding and full of mistakes. And the goaltending? It was terrible. In this particular game, Grant Fuhr outduelled Pete Peeters by posting an .844 save percentage compared to Peters’ .806. Ron Flockhart scored on a slapper from beyond the faceoff circle. With goaltending that bad, it’s actually a mystery why it took Gretzky even 39 games to get that many goals. Did enjoy seeing a young Pat Quinn behind the Philadelphia bench, though. Man, do I miss that guy.

See, here’s the thing. Old hockey games, particularly compared to the product today, generally suck. And the older the game, the higher the suckage factor. If you’re able, go back and try to watch DVDs of the most overrated hockey event ever, the 1972 Summit Series. It borders on unwatchable. No, check that. It is unwatchable.

So it’s no surprise to learn that the ratings for both Sportsnet and TSN are down by about 75 percent at a time when people are stuck in their homes and should conceivably be watching more television than ever. After all, you can only show Happy Gilmore so many times. Or can you? Because I’m pretty sure I’d be more down to watch a continuous loop of sports movies than Gordie Howe’s appearance in the 1980 All-Star Game. The guy looks like a 52-year-old out there.

But desperate times call for desperate measures. It’s time for the sports networks to get creative because every indication points to our isolation lasting a lot longer than we ever thought. Airing old games is going to get, well, old pretty quickly. Here are a few thoughts on what networks should start televising as our quarantine drags on through April…and probably June…and…

* Full House, featuring the family of Ryan Getzlaf. The guy has four kids, one of whom drove a golf cart into a tree while he was on an NHL videoconference a couple of weeks back. “That’s not ideal,” Getzlaf said. “It’ll be fine, right?” To which Anze Kopitar replied, “That’s Parenting 101 right there.” Not only that, Getzlaf built a chicken coop in his backyard. A chicken coop. That’s quality viewing.

* Speaking of the Anaheim Ducks, why not air reruns of Between Two Zambonis with Ryan Kesler? If you haven’t seen it, the show is a spoof of Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis (which itself is a spoof of celebrity talk shows) and it is freaking brilliant.

* As a public service, clips of Phil Kessel backchecking to emphasize the importance of social distancing.

* Wonder Woman, 2020. This one would be simple. Just have a camera follow Hayley Wickenheiser around as she tirelessly works to supply personal protection equipment to front-line health workers. Wickenheiser should immediately forget about coaching or practicing medicine or any of the millions of other things she’s really good at and immediately begin to plot her path to becoming Prime Minister of Canada. I’m not kidding.

* Training With the Pros, which would chronicle the novel ways NHL players are keeping in shape in isolation. Jared McCann of the Pittsburgh Penguins is confined to the Ontario dairy farm owned by his girlfriend’s parents and he’s been using the livestock as a training tool. In one video, he was seen doing squats with a baby bovine. “The baby calves and stuff like that are heavy when you pick them up and move them,” he told DKpittsburghsports.com. Must do wonders for…wait for it…his calves. Heh-heh.

* You know what people would really like to watch right about now? A hockey fight between Ryan Reaves and that idiot in Vancouver who organized an outdoor protest to end the lockdown over the weekend. He refers to the city’s isolation rules as “unlawful orders” and “tyranny” and his name is Dan Dicks. Seriously.

* Last Man Standing, a behind-the-scenes look at what appeared to be a well-lubricated group of NHL players at the draft to select Team Foligno and Team Toews for the 2015 All-Star Game in Columbus.

* Anything involving Kevin Bieksa. Preferably dancing.

* And last, but certainly not least, instead of airing the 1993 Western Conference final when the Toronto Maple Leafs almost came close to winning something, why not show the last time they actually did win something? Oh, they actually didn’t have the technology to televise games back then? Never mind.

