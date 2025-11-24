Alex DeBrincat, Red Wings Set For High-Scoring Frenzy With Devils

On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to continue riding their 4-1-1 hot streak into the Brick City to take on the New Jersey Devils. They face off again with both clubs trending upward, entering the matchup tied at 27 points.

Detroit has been inconsistent early in the season, mixing blazing hot stretches with sudden slumps, while New Jersey has begun to stumble as injuries mount, most notably the absence of superstar center Jack Hughes during their current three-game skid. The Devils would love to bounce back with a 7-0-1 record at home this season and should set up for a tight clash between two good teams.

For anyone who doesn't know how the Pad Stack challenge works, we start with $10 and grow it steadily through disciplined, well-researched wagers. Our hottest stretch this season topped out at a season-high $411.47, although it ended abruptly when a late empty-netter from the Florida Panthers spoiled our Vancouver spread. We've built up some momentum once again with a couple wins in a row that have built our current bankroll to $43.65 as we enter Monday.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Picks: Over 3.5 Goals, Red Wings +2.5, Alex DeBrincat Over 0.5 Points (+110)

This should be a high-scoring shootout as despite their success this season, the Red Wings have struggled to play defense with another three goals allowed in their win versus the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday and have allowed 28 goals over their last eight games. They also may be without key defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who is listed as day-to-day and is unlikely not to make the trip to Jersey.

This could give a Devils team, that has been on fire at home, some new life. At Prudential Center, they are outscoring their opponent 26 to 16 but don't count out the Red Wings yet. Detroit has won four of their last six road games in New Jersey and have a 5-4-0 record on the road this season, despite being outscored 21 to 27 on the road.

Red Wings winger Alex DeBrincat should be able to keep them in the fight with nine points over his last six games, including a thrilling overtime victory on Saturday. He will look to continue his strong play against New Jersey, where he has recorded points in six straight matchups with three goals and four assists. A $43.65 wager on this same-game parlay would return $48.11, giving us a total of $91.76 to work with heading into next week.

