Bank On Blue Jackets Exploiting Oilers’ Leaky Defense

Monday’s NHL slate may be small, but it’s packed with excitement as four high-stakes matchups promise fast-paced action, dramatic finishes, and plenty of highlight-reel moments. One of the night’s most intriguing games features the Columbus Blue Jackets taking on the defending back-to-back Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers.

Columbus enters the matchup on a three-game skid, while Edmonton has also struggled with losses in six of its last eight. Both teams are desperate to turn things around. The Blue Jackets are looking to rediscover the momentum that fueled their earlier four-game winning streak, and the Oilers are eager to restore their reputation after suffering a 9–1 blowout loss to the league-leading Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

For those following our betting challenge, we start with a modest $10 bankroll and aim to grow it through smart, data-driven wagers. In past runs, we’ve turned profits into triple-digit totals. Tonight’s same-game parlay focuses on the Oilers–Blue Jackets matchup, presenting a great opportunity to rebound after our recent hot streak cooled off. Our bankroll had climbed to $264.60 before taking a loss in last Tuesday’s Golden Knights–Red Wings game, but we’re ready to get back on track.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Picks: Blue Jackets +1.5 & Over 4.5 Goals (-114)

The Oilers’ long-standing goaltending issues continue to be a major problem, with no stability in net. This weakness has cost them dearly during both of their recent Stanley Cup Final runs. So far this season, Edmonton is allowing an average of 3.44 goals per game, ranking among the NHL’s bottom five teams defensively. Their offense has not been able to make up the difference, which was clear on Saturday when they were dominated at home by Colorado.

Heading into Monday’s matchup, the Oilers will be desperate for a strong response after widespread criticism suggesting they lack what it takes to make the playoffs, let alone return to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blue Jackets are also looking to end their recent skid. Even though they enter as significant underdogs, they have won five of their last seven meetings with Edmonton. Goals should be expected in this matchup, as these teams have combined for four or more goals in 11 straight games against each other.

Columbus has also struggled on the defensive end, ranking 12th-worst in the league with a 3.21 goals-against average this season. However, the Blue Jackets have been strong against the spread, going 8-3 when listed as underdogs. The Oilers, in contrast, have one of the league’s worst betting records at 4-12 against the spread this season.

With a $10 bankroll, a wager on the Blue Jackets and the over at -114 odds would return a profit of $8.80 for a total payout of $18.80. With a full NHL slate scheduled for Tuesday, it is an ideal opportunity to build on momentum and continue growing the bankroll.

