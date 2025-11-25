Bank On Offense in Oilers-Stars Standalone Clash

The NHL schedule slows down on Tuesday, with just one game on the slate but it’s a compelling matchup. The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars in a rematch of the last two Western Conference Finals. Edmonton has stumbled out of the gate this season following yet another Stanley Cup Final defeat, but the team is coming off a decisive 6–3 win on Saturday against the very club that beat them for the Cup, the Florida Panthers.

Back home, the Oilers face a Stars squad that has remained steady, dropping two of its last three in close contests but still holding an impressive 13-5-4 record. Dallas will be hungry for payback after being eliminated by Edmonton in each of the past two postseasons, while the Oilers aim to build on the momentum of their recent victory and begin digging out of their early-season hole.

For anyone who doesn't know how the Pad Stack challenge works, we start with $10 and grow it steadily through disciplined, well-researched wagers. Our hottest stretch this season topped out at $411.47, although it ended abruptly when a late empty-netter from the Florida Panthers spoiled our Vancouver spread. We've built up some momentum once again with a couple wins in a row that have built our current bankroll to $91.76 as we enter Tuesday.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Picks: Over 5.5 Goals & Oilers +2.5 (-102)

The most frustrating part of the Stars’ back-to-back playoff eliminations at the hands of the Oilers is how successful Dallas has been against Edmonton in the regular season. The Stars have won five of their last seven meetings, including victories in two of their last three trips to Oil Country. Edmonton managed only one regular season win against Dallas last year, and the Stars carried that momentum into this season with a 4–3 home win in their first matchup.

The two sides meet again exactly three weeks later in a standalone game that carries significant importance for both teams. Offense should be expected, as the clubs have combined for seven or more goals in nine of their last twelve meetings. Edmonton is known for its firepower, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, although their scoring has not fully clicked yet with a 3.08 goals per game average that ranks seventeenth in the league.

The larger issue for the Oilers has been their defense. They have allowed the second most goals in the NHL this season with 85 against in 24 games, just one behind Vancouver for the league lead. They have also allowed three or more goals in seven straight matchups with Dallas and have struggled to slow down the Stars’ attack.

Dallas enters with one of the hottest offenses in the league, highlighted by Jason Robertson’s remarkable bounce-back season. The 26-year-old carries a seven-game point streak into Tuesday and leads the league in November scoring with ten goals and nine assists for 19 points in 11 games, tied with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.

McDavid should once again keep Edmonton competitive as he has seven goals and twelve assists in his last twelve games and owns a twelve-game point streak against the Stars. He has also recorded four straight multi-point games in the matchup, totaling six goals and eleven assists for 17 points over his ten-game surge against Dallas. His production should help the Oilers stay close, making this a strong candidate for a tight puck-line cover at home.

A $91.76 wager on this same-game parlay would return $89.92, giving us a total of $181.68 to work with heading into next week.

A $91.76 wager on this same-game parlay would return $89.92, giving us a total of $181.68 to work with heading into next week.