Bank On Offensive Outburst in Leafs-Penguins Clash

Monday’s NHL slate may be compact, but it’s packed with marquee matchups that promise high-energy action, dramatic finishes, and highlight-reel moments. One of the night’s most compelling games features the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins, powered by a veteran core enjoying a remarkable resurgence, facing off against one of the season’s biggest surprises, the slow-starting Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto opened the season at 6-5-1 but has won three of its last four. Pittsburgh sits at 8-3-2, though they’ve dropped three of their last five.

If you’re new to our betting challenge, here’s how it works. We start with a modest bankroll and grow it through smart, data-driven picks. In past runs, we’ve turned just $10 into triple-digit returns. Tonight’s play comes from the Leafs-Pens matchup and gives us a prime chance to build on our current $138.60 bankroll. With our first major milestone of $1,000 in sight, a mark we’ve reached before, we’re looking to ride this hot streak all the way back.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Are The Pittsburgh Penguins For Real?

Crosby and Malkin are revitalized, leading league-leading Penguins. Can this aging core sustain a Stanley Cup push with solid goaltending and surprisingly deep support?

Pick: Over 6.5 Goals (-110)

Both sides in this game have seen their hardships on defense as of late. The Penguins finished last season with the third-worst defense in the league and although they've seen a hot start to the season, this still hasn't really changed much with 18 goals allowed over their last six games. The Maple Leafs have looked just as poor with 28 goals allowed over their last seven games, making them the second-worst defense in the NHL during that span. Each team is looking for a much needed bounce back for their defense in this one but that may not come in this matchup.

Toronto has beaten Pittsburgh in six of their last eight matchups with the over in goals being a consistent trend throughout with seven or more goals in three of their last five matchups. While the defenses have been struggling, the offenses have been on fire for both sides with one side likely being able to carry this game to the over by themselves. So far this season, the Leafs and Penguins are sixth and ninth in offense respectively with Toronto averaging 3.63 goals per home game while Pittsburgh have a top 12 road offense, averaging 3.25 goals per game.

The Leafs offensive output is well known due to their superstars on offense like Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares but when the Penguins forward group were younger, they did the same and as of late they've looked like their old selves. The 39-year-old Russian center Evgeni Malkin sits just two points back of the league lead with three goals and 15 assists for 18 points while his longtime teammate and partner-in-crime Sidney Crosby has also been hot with nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in just 13 games.

Look for this duo to go head-to-head with Toronto’s top line and drive the total well over the number. A $138.60 bet on the Penguins-Leafs Over at -110 odds nets a $126 profit, bringing the total return to $264.60. With a packed NHL slate on the horizon, it’s a prime chance to ride the wave and keep building that bankroll.

