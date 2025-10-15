Bedard, Kyrou Back Offense in High-Scoring Hawks-Blues Matchup

Wednesday promises a full slate of NHL action, highlighted by several high-profile matchups, including a divisional battle between the St. Louis Blues, a fringe playoff contender, and the young Chicago Blackhawks. The Blues stumbled in their season opener but have since bounced back with two consecutive wins. They’ll look to extend that streak against a Blackhawks team struggling to find its footing early, holding a 1-2-1 record after finishing with the league’s second-worst record last season.

With a packed schedule and plenty of opportunities to cash in, Wednesday’s games are set to deliver excitement across the board. We aim to build on our early-season momentum, continuing the strong player prop performances that carried us through last year in Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks Best Bets:

Blues -1.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 Goals (Pending Odds)

Connor Bedard Over 0.5 Points (Pending Odds)

Jordan Kyrou Over 0.5 Points (Pending Odds)

The Blackhawks have started the season strong, going a perfect 4-0 against the spread, while the Blues hold a solid 2-1 record. This matchup carries significant weight for both teams. St. Louis has dominated Chicago recently, winning five straight games and doing so convincingly with a 4-1 record against the spread as the favorite in each contest. The Blues’ superiority runs even deeper, boasting a 10-3 ATS record when favored against the Hawks.

Offensively, these two teams have been fireworks, combining for six or more goals in seven of their last nine meetings, signaling plenty of scoring potential in this game. Chicago will look to their star, Connor Bedard, to ignite the offense. Bedard has recorded a goal and two assists in his last five games against St. Louis but is coming off a scoreless night on Monday. Expect him to bounce back on Wednesday.

On the other side, the Blues will count on a breakout performance from forward Jordan Kyrou. The 27-year-old has just one point through three games this season after an impressive 70-point campaign last year. Kyrou has been a thorn in Chicago’s side lately, tallying ten goals and five assists with 15 points in his last 14 games against the Blackhawks.

