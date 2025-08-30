The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

Subscribe now to view the full THN Archives here

Also, go to thn.com/free to subscribe.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

Calder Chase - Aug. 8 2025 - Vol. 79 Issue 1 - Ryan Kennedy

MAKING THE JUMP TO the NHL is difficult for almost every player, even those who come in as highly touted prospects. Luckily for this year’s rookie class, several of the kids have already had their baptism by fire. Not only did they make their NHL debuts last year, but some of them even logged playoff minutes, seeing pro hockey at its most intense. Whether that gives them a leg up as they try to string together a full 82-game slate in 2025-26 remains to be seen – but it can’t hurt, right?

Overall, this will be a slightly older rookie crop. You’ve got Russians who cut their teeth in the KHL and NCAA alums who spent at least a couple of years in school before turning pro.

As for the 2025 draft class, it will be interesting to see who can jump straight from the stage to the NHL. Last year, San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini was the only player from the 2024 draft to play the full NHL season. And with the NCAA now an option for CHL players, there is another developmental step for those too good for junior but too young for the AHL. Here are 10 names to keep an eye on in this year’s freshman NHL class.

IVAN DEMIDOV RW, MTL (+220)

THE ANTICIPATION FOR DEMIDOV in Montreal was red-hot, and the talented winger did not disappoint during an end-of-season stint. The dazzling 19-year-old brought show-stopping skill in two regular-season games and five playoff matches, tallying a goal and four points in the process. With Demidov’s solid frame and excellent instincts, he’ll be an obvious contender for the Calder Trophy, especially with the scoring opportunities he can seize for himself in the Canadiens’ lineup. Should Demidov nab himself a consistent role on a scoring line, the No. 5 pick from the 2024 draft will be in a position to be the next fan favorite in Montreal.

JIMMY SNUGGERUD RW, STL (+1600)

ANOTHER PLAYER WHO HAS already dipped his toe into NHL waters, Snuggerud stayed for a third season at the University of Minnesota to try and win an NCAA title, so he was ready for the pros. Unfortunately for the Golden Gophers, Snuggerud couldn’t secure that title last season, but he did continue to develop his game, which was great news for the Blues. Snuggerud played a combined 14 games for St. Louis between the regular season and playoffs, racking up an impressive eight points during that span. He has a wicked shot and good size, not to mention a plum opportunity in St. Louis.

ALEXANDER NIKISHIN D, CAR (+1600)

CANES FANS (NOT TO MENTION MANAGEMENT) were incredibly patient waiting for Nikishin, a 2020 third-rounder who has already won an Olympic silver medal and twice led the KHL in points by a defenseman. Still Calder eligible (he turns 24 in October), Nikishin will be one of the older rookies in the league, but he does have some NHL experience thanks to four playoff games with Carolina from last season. During that stretch, he showed great confidence and made his presence felt with his physicality and tenacious defense. Nikishin also has a big shot at his disposal, so he’ll be an all-around threat for the Hurricanes.

RYAN LEONARD RW, WSH (+2200)

WASHINGTON IS COMING OFF a charmed season that saw the veteran squad thrive while folding in some youngsters. Leonard, who joined the Capitals after another stellar year at Boston College, doesn’t have to be a scorer right away to be effective. He has the grit, physicality and tenacity to drive foes crazy, but he can also produce. Leonard had back-to-back 30-goal years in college, and that was with a schedule that had 41 games. A two-time WJC gold medallist, he got into nine regular-season games and eight playoff contests with the Caps last year.

ZEEV BUIUM D, MIN (+1000)

THINGS ARE LOOKING UP for the Wild, as one young blueliner – Brock Faber – has already become a star, while another waits in the wings. Buium won the 2024 Frozen Four with Denver and twice won gold with Team USA at the WJC. He’s a dynamic force on the back end who put up 98 points over 83 games in his college career. Buium, an absolute steal with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 draft, got a taste of the NHL when he joined Minnesota for the playoffs, suiting up for four games and registering one assist against Vegas.

SAM RINZEL D, CHI (+4000)

HE WAS A RAW project when the Hawks took him in the first round of the 2022 draft, but after another season in the USHL and two with NCAA Minnesota, Rinzel is ready for the pro ranks. An excellent skater with great size, he used his time with the Gophers to build strength and bulk, which will serve him well while defending against NHL competition. In a nine-game stint with Chicago last year, he had an impressive five points. The team also has top prospect Artyom Levshunov knocking on the door, so competition on the Hawks’ blueline will be fierce.

DANIL BUT LW, UTH (+10000)

MAMMOTH GM BILL ARMSTRONG pulled off one of the bigger draft-day shocks in recent years when he tabbed But and Russian teammate Dmitriy Simashev with early first-round choices in 2023, back when the club was still in Arizona. Now, it’s time for Utah to reap the rewards. But is a massive kid with a great shot and smooth skating ability, plus he’s coming off a KHL title with Yaroslavl. Similarly, Simashev is a huge defenseman who is also a great skater and who also won that KHL title. Either could jump right into the Mammoth lineup, though But might have a better chance immediately.

ZAYNE PAREKH D, CGY (+1800)

IT WAS A BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED season for the Flames, but make no mistake, this team still needs a major infusion of talent. One of the youngsters tasked with leading the charge is Parekh, the dynamic rearguard who made his NHL debut in April. Parekh scored in that game against Los Angeles, and based on his junior career (where he set an OHL record for goals by a 16-year-old ‘D’ with 21), there’s more where that came from. An offensive defenseman who can run a power play and transition the puck up the ice, the former OHL Saginaw star is very much a modern-style NHL D-man.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER D, NYI

TRUE, HE ONLY PLAYED 17 games for OHL Erie last year, but if anybody can buck the odds, it’s Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. A do-everything D-man with size, skating and skill, Schaefer had his draft year marred by an early case of mono and then a broken collarbone sustained at the WJC, where his absence caused Team Canada to self-destruct. The fact that the Islanders traded Noah Dobson to Montreal opens up an important spot on New York’s blueline, and while it would be folly to assume Schaefer could play heavy minutes right away, he could certainly pick up some of the slack.

STIAN SOLBERG D, ANA

PERHAPS A SLEEPER HERE, but Solberg ended his 2024-25 season with an incredible showing for Norway at the men’s worlds. He led the team in scoring with six points in seven games (including a hat trick against the United States) while averaging 25:30 in ice time. In 10 games with AHL San Diego after wrapping up his time with Farjestad of the Swedish League, Solberg had five points. But his calling card will be his play in his own end, where the 6-foot-2, 194-pounder plays a physical, aggressive game. Consider him the heir apparent to Jacob Trouba and Radko Gudas in Anaheim.

The Hockey News Yearbook Issue is here! This is our most comprehensive and highly anticipated release of the year, delivering everything you need to get ready for the season. Inside, you’ll find in-depth team reports, expert fantasy hockey tips, betting insights, player analysis, and exclusive features you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you're a die-hard fan, a fantasy league veteran, or just gearing up for the new season, this issue has something for everyone. Don’t miss out! Pick up your copy at a newsstand near you today!