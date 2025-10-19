Count On Bedard Leading Upset Blackhawks Win Over Ducks

Sunday gets taken over by a full slate of NHL action with a handful of marquee matchups including a primetime affair between one of the best betting teams in the league and one of the worst with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks. The Windy City hockey club are a perfect 6-0 against the spread to start the season while the Ducks have struggled with a 0-4 record so far this season. This is in large part due to two losses by more than one goal when listed as an underdog and two wins when listed as a favorite but winning by just a goal.

With a packed schedule and plenty of betting opportunities, Thursday promises excitement across the league. We’re looking to build on our early-season momentum and continue the strong player prop success that fueled last year’s run with Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

Rookie Defenseman Shocks NHL as Early Calder Trophy Front-Runner

An 18-year-old defenseman is shattering expectations, logging elite minutes and dominating the early Calder Trophy race against a loaded rookie class.

Anaheim Ducks vs Chicago Blackhawks Best Bets

Blackhawks ML (+110)

Connor Bedard Over 0.5 Points (-175)

Over 5.5 Goals (-150)

We must continue to ride with the hot hand as the Hawks look like a different team this season with a decent 2-2-2 start to the season. The only problem is the mounting odds as sportsbooks are catching up to Chicago's success. To take them on the spread, we may have to hope for an early Ducks' goal or we could look to ride with the Hawks in general. Chicago has been a basement team in the NHL in recent years but they've still found success against Anaheim with wins in four of their last six matchups.

If you ever wanted to take a bet on Connor Bedard, you can do so on Sunday as he's single-handedly dominated the Ducks over his career with a goal and ten assists in just six career games against Anaheim, which includes a five-point effort in March of 2024 when the Hawks won the contest 7-2 in a rout. The trend has normally been high-scoring affairs between these two with six or more goals in 12 of their last 21 matchups.

2026 Winter Olympics – Men’s Ice Hockey Betting Odds & Team Outlooks

Betting Odds unveiled for Men's Ice Hockey at 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy