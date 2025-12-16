Count On Blackhawks Struggling Without Bedard vs. Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs saw their six-game point streak come to an end Saturday with a discouraging 6–3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. They’ll look to bounce back Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks, who will be without star forward Connor Bedard. The matchup also gives Toronto an opportunity to avenge a 3–2 loss to Chicago earlier this season.

Off the ice, drama has surrounded the Maple Leafs after head coach Craig Berube publicly challenged the team’s leadership group to deliver more. Momentum swings have plagued Toronto all season, and Saturday’s loss was a prime example, as the Oilers opened the third period with back-to-back goals and the Leafs were unable to regain control. Now, Toronto will aim to rediscover the form that recently helped them climb out of their early-season struggles.

For anyone following the Pad Stack challenge, the approach remains unchanged. We start with $10 and build it steadily through disciplined, research-driven wagers. Our best run of the season peaked at $411.47 before a late empty-net goal by the Florida Panthers spoiled our Vancouver spread.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

How Quinn Hughes Trade Affects Wild, Canucks Rest Of Season

The Canucks traded Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild for three NHL-ready prospects and a 2026 first-round pick.

Picks: Leafs ML & Under 6.5 Goals (+140)

Connor Bedard is expected to miss roughly a month with an upper-body injury, a massive blow to a Chicago Blackhawks team that will be without nearly half of its offensive production. Bedard has accounted for 44 of Chicago’s 91 goals this season, leaving a significant void in the lineup.

The responsibility now falls on emerging forward Frank Nazar and the red-hot Tyler Bertuzzi to help replace that production, but early returns have been discouraging. In their first game without Bedard, the Blackhawks were shut out 4–0 by the Detroit Red Wings.

Offense has been a persistent challenge for Chicago since drafting Bedard, with the North Vancouver native largely carrying the team’s scoring load. Since his rookie season, Bedard has produced 172 points, accounting for roughly one-third of the Blackhawks’ total offense over that span. Despite his efforts, Chicago ranks second-worst in the league offensively during that time, averaging just 2.52 goals per game, which should make this a favorable bounce-back matchup for Toronto.

This contest marks the 663rd meeting between the two Original Six franchises. While the Blackhawks are in the midst of a rebuild, they have still managed to win four of their last six games against the Maple Leafs. Toronto will be looking to quiet the surrounding media noise and reaffirm its status as a playoff contender, starting with taking care of business in games they are expected to win, such as this matchup against a Chicago team missing its star player.

A $10 wager on this same-game parlay would return $14, giving a total of $24 heading into Wednesday.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.