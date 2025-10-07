Count On Burakovsky Lifting Blackhawks in Season Opener Against Panthers

The Chicago Blackhawks open up their season with a favorable matchup against the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.

The NHL returns Tuesday with a trio of thrilling matchups to kick off Opening Night, each packed with early betting potential. These games come with a rich history of trends, from team performance in season openers to head-to-head results and scoring patterns. The marquee matchup features the Chicago Blackhawks taking on the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, setting the stage for a high-profile start to the new campaign. It’ll be the first time the Blackhawks open their season against the Florida Panthers since the 2009–10 season.

The NHL season got off to a strong start with a comfortable preseason win, as the Winnipeg Jets cruised past the Calgary Flames in preseason action and easily covered the spread. With that early success in the books, the focus shifts to building on that momentum for what we expect to be another profitable campaign. Last season, our prop bets delivered solid returns, highlighted by accurate picks on players like Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck, who not only surpassed his win total but also captured the Vezina Trophy. We’re aiming to keep that streak going with more smart plays lined up for Tuesday’s action in Sunrise.

CHI Blackhawks vs. FLA Panthers Best Bets

Blackhawks +1.5 (-110)

Over 5.5 goals (-120)

Andre Burakovsky Over 0.5 Points (+160)

Opening Night in the NHL has consistently produced high-scoring outcomes, driven by early-season factors like unsettled defensive pairings, fresh line combinations, and new systems that often prioritize offensive flow over structure. In 2024, two of the three season openers went over 6.5 total goals. The same trend held in 2023, with two of three games topping 5.5 goals. In 2022, one of the two opening games hit over 6.5 goals, and both matchups in 2021 also cleared that same mark. Even in 2019, which was relatively lower scoring, all four games still finished above 4.5 total goals.

To lead the charge in the over is Chicago’s Andre Burakovsky, who will look to extend his success against the Panthers on Tuesday. With seven goals and five assists for 12 points over his last 13 matchups against the Panthers, Burakovsky lines up to be a great value at +160 as he is expected to play on the top line alongside Ryan Donato and star center Connor Bedard.

The Blackhawks haven’t had much success in season openers, managing just three wins in their last ten, but their games have consistently delivered offense. Nine of those ten openers saw six or more total goals, highlighting a clear trend toward high-scoring starts.

Florida comes into this matchup with a better record on Opening Night, winning six of their last ten. Offense has also been a key part of the Panthers’ early-season identity, with six of their last ten openers hitting the over on six goals. Both teams have shown a tendency to start the year with goals rather than defense, making high totals a common theme.

In recent meetings between the two, the results have been evenly split with each team taking three of the last six regular season games. However, the Panthers have had a tough time covering the spread against the Blackhawks, managing to do so in only three of their last twelve matchups. Scoring has been a constant when these teams face off, with eight of their last ten games going over 5.5 total goals.

