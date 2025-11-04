Count On Fireworks As McDavid, Johnston Lead High-Octane Oilers-Stars Showdown

Tuesday’s NHL slate features ten games loaded with marquee matchups, promising high-energy action, dramatic finishes, and highlight-reel moments. One of the most anticipated contests of the night is a Western Conference Finals rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.

The Stars enter as home favorites, having won four of their last six regular-season meetings against the Oilers. However, Edmonton has had the last laugh in the postseason, eliminating Dallas in back-to-back playoff runs.

This matchup offers plenty of intrigue for fans and bettors alike, with the potential for offensive fireworks and standout performances. We’re looking to build on our early-season momentum and continue the success of last year’s player prop picks, which featured winners such as Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Best Bets:

Over 5.5 Goals (-149)

Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points (-115)

Wyatt Johnston Over 0.5 Points (-175)

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to bounce back after being stunned on Monday in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Despite being one of the weakest defensive teams in the league, the Blues managed to hold Edmonton’s high-powered offense to just two goals. The three goals allowed by the Oilers only highlighted what has been a rough start to the season for their defense, which has now surrendered 39 goals over the last 11 games. That total is tied with the Boston Bruins for the second-most allowed in the league during that span.

Edmonton’s next challenge comes against a familiar opponent. The Oilers and Dallas Stars have faced each other 16 times across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2024. Dallas holds a slight edge in that stretch with a 10-6-0 record, though the Oilers have eliminated them in two separate Conference Finals. The Stars will be eager to respond against the team that ended their postseason runs.

This matchup promises to be another close battle, with both teams entering the game at six wins this season. The seventh victory will not come easily. Recent meetings between these two clubs have often turned into high-scoring affairs, with six or more goals scored in five of their last seven contests. Much of that offensive firepower comes from Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who has consistently dominated the Stars.

Over his last 26 games against Dallas, McDavid has piled up 11 goals and 29 assists for 40 points. He has recorded multiple points in five of their last six matchups and currently rides an 11-game point streak against the Stars.

Dallas will look to stay competitive behind Mikko Rantanen, who leads the team with five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 12 games this season. Rantanen’s playmaking could help his center, Wyatt Johnston, get back on the scoresheet. Johnston has been particularly effective against Edmonton, tallying five goals and two assists for seven points in his last eight games versus the Oilers, registering points in six of those contests.

