Count On Maple Leafs' John Tavares Staying Hot Versus LA Kings

The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off three straight losses and will be looking for a much-needed bounce-back game when they host the LA Kings on Thursday. The Kings enter the matchup after winning three of their last four games, including impressive victories over the Jets, Penguins, and Canadiens, snapping several winning streaks along the way.

This game promises plenty of intrigue for fans and bettors alike, with the potential for high-scoring action and standout individual performances. We aim to build on our early-season momentum, having strung together multiple wins in the Pad Stack Challenge and holding an 8-2 record so far for our bank-building challenge. That momentum has carried over into other picks, including a perfect 4-0 night last Friday with the Penguins-Capitals game.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

Red Wings Set For Bounce Back in Offensive Frenzy Versus Ducks

Detroit eyes a crucial victory against Anaheim, aiming to ignite their offense and overcome recent struggles with a high-scoring performance.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs LA Kings Best Bets

Over 6.0 Goals (-105)

John Tavares Anytime Goal (+170)

Corey Perry Over 0.5 Points (+110) Longshot Pick

The Buds offense has been red hot lately, ranking third in the NHL with 62 goals through 17 games. However, their defense has been their Achilles' heel to start the season. With 65 goals allowed, Toronto is tied with Nashville for the most goals allowed this season.

The struggles are compounded by heavy reliance on Anthony Stolarz, who has 13 starts this season with a 3.51 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage. In Toronto's most recent loss to the Bruins, Stolarz appeared rattled, allowing three goals on 11 shots in the first period.

This defensive vulnerability could give the Kings an opening. Los Angeles sits tied with the Washington Capitals for 20th in the NHL for goals per game with a 2.88 average. The Kings are known for their elite defensive structure, which typically places them among the top two or three defenses in the league. Currently, they are inside the top ten, allowing 2.88 goals per game, tied with the Carolina Hurricanes. This structure has often resulted in low-scoring matchups against Toronto, with six of the last ten games totaling five goals or fewer. However, an unexpected high-scoring game or shootout is possible.

For tonight, the young Dennis Hildeby is confirmed to start for Toronto and has struggled this season, with a 3.75 goals-against average in three appearances. On the other side, LA's Darcy Kuemper has been solid over his last three starts but has faced challenges versus Toronto, holding a 3-5-0 record, a 3.01 goals-against average, and an .887 save percentage in ten starts against the Maple Leafs.

The question is who will take advantage of what could be a high-scoring affair. For Los Angeles, attention turns to 40-year-old Corey Perry. The longtime NHL veteran has seven goals in his last ten games and has scored in three of his last four games versus Toronto. While a longshot pick, Perry should be able to contribute at least a point, especially alongside returning Toronto native Jeff Malott, who will be looking to score against his hometown team.

For Toronto, the focus is on John Tavares. With superstar center Auston Matthews sidelined for the next week, Tavares has moved up to the team’s top line. He has 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points over his last 24 games versus the Kings, including a four-game point streak entering the contest. Tavares has scored in six of his last eight games against Los Angeles and has totaled 21 points in his last 18 matchups. Entering Thursday, he is red hot with goals in three of his last four games, contributing five points.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.