Count On Matthews Scoring in Leafs' Bounce Back Win Over DeBrincat, Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat and Auston Matthews stand out as the top Best Bets for Monday’s marquee Red Wings-Maple Leafs clash.

Canadian Thanksgiving promises to provide a loaded slate of NHL action on Monday with several marquee matchups including the second leg of a back-to-back in an age old rivalry game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings. The Buds will look to rebound after a troubling 6-3 loss at the hands of the Red Wings Saturday with some new blood joining the lineup with high-end prospect Easton Cowan.

The Red Wings on the other hand, will look to build off the win and finally see an impactful performance out of their trio of young rookies with top line winger Emmitt Finnie having recorded his first NHL point in the Saturday win. It should set up to be a thrilling night of games with several chances to hit it big and win cash along the way. We're looking to build off a successful beginning to the season as well as some player props from last season in Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings Best Bets

Leafs ML (-180)

Alex DeBrincat Over 0.5 Points (-153)

Auston Matthews anytime goal (+110)

Over 5.5 Goals (-150)

The Maple Leafs finished as one of the best home teams in the league last season with a stellar 27-13-1 record powered by a top-eight defense. They look to overcome their recent history versus the Red Wings at home with losses in three of their last five matchups in Toronto. The Red Wings finished last season with 17-19-5 road record and the league’s ninth-worst road offense. However, Detroit has a 6-3-1 record against the Maple Leafs over the past ten meetings and could look to build off their winning ways that saw them score six goals in their win on Saturday.

When the Red Wings and Maple Leafs meet, offense is almost guaranteed with the two teams having combined for six or more goals in 17 of their last 24 matchups and the two clubs leading scorer last season should come through with goals on Monday.

In the season opener, Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat created multiple scoring opportunities and contributed three assists in their 6-3 victory on Saturday. Although the Michigan native hasn’t found the back of the net yet this season, he has consistently excelled against the Maple Leafs, recording nine points (three goals, six assists) over his last eight games versus Toronto.

On the other side, Leafs captain Auston Matthews was kept off the scoresheet on Saturday, despite a strong history against Detroit. However, he’s expected to bounce back on Monday as the former 69-goal scorer boasts an impressive 16 goals and 15 assists (31 points) in 23 career games against the Red Wings. Detroit will do their best to limit his impact, but past matchups suggest that won’t be easy.

