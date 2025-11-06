Count On Ovechkin, Crosby Turning Back Clock in Penguins-Capitals Showdown

Thursday’s NHL schedule features nine games filled with high-stakes matchups, promising fast-paced action, dramatic finishes, and plenty of highlight-reel moments. One of the night’s most compelling showdowns pits Sidney Crosby and the Penguins against his longtime rival Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

Pittsburgh started strong at 8-2-2 but has dropped four of its last six. The team now looks to rebound at home against a Washington squad coming off a dominant 6-1 win over St. Louis and facing a quick turnaround.

This matchup offers plenty of intrigue for fans and bettors alike, with the potential for explosive scoring and standout individual performances. We’re aiming to build on early-season momentum after a perfect 3-0 Tuesday on Stars-Oilers picks, plus a win in Wednesday’s Pad Stack Challenge. That challenge now holds a 5-1 record over the past six days.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Expect Offensive Fireworks As Lightning Take On Golden Knights in Vegas

Witness a high-octane showdown as the offensively potent Lightning aim to exploit the Golden Knights' recent struggles on home ice.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals Best Bets

Penguins ML (-105)

Alex Ovechkin Over 0.5 Points (-154)

Ben Kindel Over 0.5 Points (+115)

Bryan Rust Anytime Goal (+175) Longshot Pick

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin are set to face off again on Thursday, continuing one of the NHL’s most storied rivalries. The Penguins will look to build on their rest from Monday’s game, while the Capitals aim to regroup after a dominant win on Wednesday that ended a four-game losing streak.

Both teams have split their last eight matchups, making this an evenly matched contest. Pittsburgh should be able to hold onto the upper hand of rest as Washington will have the fatigue of playing the night before as well as travelling. The Capitals also used a good amount of their offense Wednesday when blowing out the Blues 6-1 and could fail to follow up the performance.

History suggests this could be another tight battle as Crosby and Ovechkin have squared off 99 times, with 73 regular-season games and 25 playoff matchups. Over those matchups, Crosby has racked up 125 points, with Ovechkin recorded 101 points. The Penguins hold the edge in this clash between two hockey legends with a 55-39-4 record, although recent games have often been closely contested.

Ovechkin, fresh off his 900th career goal on Wednesday versus the St. Louis Blues, remains a reliable offensive threat, having scored in his last game against the Penguins in April. Crosby continues to drive Pittsburgh’s attack, while his linemate in 18-year-old Ben Kindel has been an impactful rookie after being drafted 11th overall this past draft and looks poised to make his mark with his first career NHL assist.

Crosby or his longtime winger Bryan Rust, who scored 31 goals last season, should be able to get Kindel his milestone with Rust entering Thursday with seven goals in his last 11 games against Washington as well as four goals over his last six games.

Offensively, both teams have shown flashes of explosiveness, including two consecutive matchups with seven or more combined goals. However, the overall trend of their head-to-head history suggests that high-scoring games are not guaranteed, with only 14 of the last 25 meetings exceeding seven goals.

Offensively, both teams have shown flashes of explosiveness, including two consecutive matchups with seven or more combined goals. However, the overall trend of their head-to-head history suggests that high-scoring games are not guaranteed, with only 14 of the last 25 meetings exceeding seven goals.