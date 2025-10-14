Count On Panarin, Zibanejad Charging Rangers Past Oilers in Upset Win

New York's top duo of Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad headline Best Bets options for Tuesday's marquee matchup between the Rangers and Oilers.

Tuesday promises to provide a loaded slate of NHL action on Monday with several marquee matchups including two of the best teams from each of their respective conferences in the New York Rangers hosting the Edmonton Oilers. The Blueshirts have had a mixed start to the season with a 2-2-0 record as they still search for their first home win of the season while the Oilers will go on the road for the first time this season, looking to improve on a 1-0-1 record.

It should set up to be a thrilling night of games with several chances to hit it big and win cash along the way. We're looking to build off a successful beginning to the season as well as some player props from last season in Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers Best Bets:

Rangers ML (+115)

Artemi Panarin anytime goal (+190)

Mika Zibanejad Over 0.5 Points (-166)

Oilers Under 3.5 Goals (-153)

The Oilers have dominated this high-scoring matchup with a 9-2-1 record over their last 12 matchups against the Rangers. The majority of the games were high-scoring shootouts with six or more goals scored in six of the past nine clashes. However, two of their last four games in New York have stayed under that mark, making the total a tricky call this time around.

It'll be a risky game when it comes to the total but one thing we know is that Rangers bench boss Mike Sullivan doesn't like to lose at home. During his tenure in Pittsburgh, he guided the Penguins to two Stanley Cups and maintained a stellar 245-107-39 home record, second only to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who reached three Finals and captured two championships in that span. New York fans have experienced heartache in recent years with their sharp decline from winning the President's trophy down to out of the playoffs the following year.

With Sullivan behind the bench, this team has a new feel to it with many pegging the Rangers as one of the best in the East once again. What’s missing so far is production from their stars as winger Artemi Panarin has yet to score, managing just two assists, while his center Mika Zibanejad has one goal and no helpers.

That could change against a shaky Oilers defense that surrendered four goals to a mediocre Calgary Flames offense in the season opener. Panarin has three goals and ten assists for 13 points over his last eight games against the Oilers while Zibanejad has also excelled in this matchup with seven goals and three assists for ten points over his last 13 games versus Edmonton.

The Rangers should be able to jump out to an early lead and hold it, thanks in part to their upgraded blue line anchored by former Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. Widely regarded as one of the league’s premier shutdown defenders, Gavrikov posted a +26 rating last season, among the top 12 in the NHL, while averaging over 23 minutes per game, second-most on Los Angeles. He also led the Kings with 140 blocked shots (36th overall in the league) and logged nearly 270 shorthanded minutes, the third-highest total in the NHL, underscoring his value as an elite penalty killer.

Since joining forces with Adam Fox, the pair has allowed just one goal, and with that level of defensive stability, New York should be equipped to contain Edmonton’s top threats, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and close out the game with a win.

