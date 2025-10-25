Count On Red Wings Bounce Back in Low-Scoring Goalie Duel Versus Blues

The NHL has a loaded Saturday slate to kickoff the weekend for fans to enjoy and for betters to hopefully profit from with an exciting matchup between old divisional rivals in the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues.

If you aren’t familiar, our new betting challenge uses the concept of building our bank and rolling over our profits. We do so by stacking our winnings through well-researched picks given out daily that will hopefully build our bank. If you’ve been involved with the challenge in the past, we rolled our initial $10 into hundreds of dollars before being eventually downed at some point.

We look to continue building our bank after reaching $16.80 last night when the San Jose Sharks covered the puck line. We look to double our money with a confident pick from the Red Wings-Blues matchup that we feel confident in.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

NHL Insider Names Jack Eichel, Matthew Schaefer in Early NHL Award Predictions

Early NHL award predictions reveal breakout candidates and seasoned stars vying for glory.

Picks: Red Wings +2.5 & Under 6.5 Goals (-102)

These two have a history of high-scoring affairs with six or more goals in eight of their last 11 meetings, however the Red Wings and Blues recent trends indicate we should get a lower scoring game than expected. Last season, St. Louis was one of the better road teams in the NHL with a top ten defense and a 20-16-5 record. This has continued this season with a perfect 2-0-0 record and just four goals allowed. Detroit has a near perfect 4-1-0 home record with a top six defense that should rebound after a tough road trip with 11 goals allowed over two games.

The Red Wings will certainly be in this game just like they have in almost every home game except for one this season and will hope for another standout performance from netminder John Gibson. The off-season add started off the season rocky in his debut with five goals allowed but has been better since with two wins and seven goals allowed over his last three starts.

For St. Louis, they will have their regular starter of Jordan Binnington, who reminded the league at the Four Nations Face-Off that he is still an elite goaltender and has shown this to the Red Wings more than once. The only problem for the Richmond Hill, Ontario native is his extremes in this matchup with with four or more goals in three of his six starts versus Detroit, but in the other three, he’s limited the Wings to three goals or fewer, including one shutout.

Binnington started off the season similar to Gibson with five goals allowed in the season opener but has since been solid with 2-1-1 record, a 2.20 goals against average and a .911 save percentage in five games. One, if not both, of these goaltenders will standout and keep this game low-scoring while the Red Wings will look to build on their impressive start at home this season and rebound after two straight blow out losses.

If we roll our current bank of $16.58 on the Red Wings and the under, we could nearly double our total, bringing it to $32.83 heading into Sunday.

Rookie Defenseman Shocks NHL as Early Calder Trophy Front-Runner

An 18-year-old defenseman is shattering expectations, logging elite minutes and dominating the early Calder Trophy race against a loaded rookie class.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.