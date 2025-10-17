Count On Red Wings' DeBrincat, Compher Pushing Lightning To Limit in High-Scoring Affair

Thursday’s NHL schedule is packed with excitement, highlighted by the surging Detroit Red Wings, who are eyeing their first four-game winning streak since February. Detroit shocked the hockey world Wednesday when they knocked off the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers with an impressive 4-1 win.

Next up, the Red Wings will look to keep the momentum rolling on Friday when they square off against another Sunshine State powerhouse, the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are looking to overcome a troubling 1-2-1 start to the season.

With a packed schedule and plenty of betting opportunities, Thursday promises excitement across the league. We’re looking to build on our early-season momentum and continue the strong player prop success that fueled last year’s run with Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

Canadiens Emerging as Smart Stanley Cup Sleeper Pick

Reports indicate the Canadiens are expected to be active this offseason, making their long Stanley Cup odds an intriguing value for bettors.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings Best Bets

Red Wings Over 2.5 Goals (-143)

Over 5.5 Goals (-154)

Nikita Kucherov Over 1.5 Points (+150)

Alex DeBrincat anytime goal (+175)

JT Compher anytime goal (+465) Longshot Pick

The Red Wings have handled the shock of the Lightning in the past with five wins over their last seven matchups and will look to continue their homestand hot streak. Tampa Bay is entering the contest struggling on the defensive end with a bottom five defense to start the season and superstar goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy looking human with a 0-2-1 record and a 4.08 goals against average through three starts.

Despite Vasilevskiy's excellent history in this matchup (28-7-2 record, 1.85 goals against average, .935 save percentage in 38 career games), we're riding with the hot hand and there's few hotter than Detroit's Alex DeBrincat. Fans would think with six points through the first four games that the Michigan native would have a goal or two after leading the Red Wings with 39 last season.

That hasn’t been the case, though, as Alex DeBrincat has generated plenty of opportunities early on, including breakaways and odd-man rushes, but has often chosen to set up his linemate and the other half of “Cat and Pat,” Patrick Kane, who’s already netted a pair of goals to start his season. This time, however, the spotlight could shift to DeBrincat. The sniper has thrived against the Lightning recently, piling up 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in his last 19 games versus Tampa Bay.

The Lightning will likely push back as they search for their second win this season and should lead to a high-scoring affair. Tampa Bay and Detroit have totaled six or more goals in 14 of their last 24 matchups, including a recent run of five in their last seven matchups.

Leading the offensive push for the Lightning will likely be superstar winger Nikita Kucherov. After a relatively quiet start to the season, recording just three points in his first four games, including only one over his last three, it seems only a matter of time before he delivers his first game-breaking performance. The Russian standout has historically dominated the Red Wings, tallying 21 goals and 31 assists for 52 points in 40 career games against them. Given that track record, a multi-point night could easily be on the horizon as he looks to keep Tampa Bay in contention.

To keep up the Red Wings will need offense from some of their secondary contributors to counter Tampa Bay’s attack, and veteran winger J.T. Compher could be the one to step up. The 30-year-old has yet to record a point through four games and currently sits near the bottom of the team’s scoring list alongside rookies and defensemen. However, Compher has a history of success against the Lightning, posting six points (one goal, five assists) in his last seven games versus Tampa Bay. If he can tap into that form, he could provide the offensive spark Detroit needs.

Makar, Hughes Ahead Of Pack in 2026 Norris Trophy Odds

Defensemen Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes are among the top favorites for the 2025–26 Norris Trophy, according to early betting odds