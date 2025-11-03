Defensive Woes Set Stage for High-Scoring Oilers-Blues Clash

Monday’s NHL slate may be compact, but it is packed with marquee matchups that promise high-energy action, dramatic finishes, and highlight-reel moments. One of the night’s most compelling games features Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers taking on the struggling St. Louis Blues.

This matchup offers plenty of betting intrigue and the potential for league-wide fireworks. We aim to carry over our early-season momentum and build on last year’s success with player props, which included hits on stars such as Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Bank On Offensive Outburst in Leafs-Penguins Clash

Can Toronto's resurgence overcome Pittsburgh's veteran surge? Bet on explosive offense as these high-scoring rivals clash.

Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues Best Bets:

Over 6.5 Goals (+100)

Andrew Mangiapane Over 0.5 Points (+150)

Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points (-115)

Jordan Kyrou Over 0.5 Points (-133)

The Oilers have dominated recent matchups against the Blues, winning four of their last five meetings. These games have typically been high-scoring affairs, with seven goals needed to hit the over, which was exactly the total in their last matchup in early April. Both teams have been consistent in generating offense, recording five or more goals in seven straight meetings. If the first period starts slowly, there could be value in waiting for a favorable live line to catch five or more goals later in the game.

Defensively, the Blues are struggling severely, ranking last in the NHL with a 4.17 goals against per game average. Their poor defensive play has contributed to a 3-7-2 record with their recent play showing little signs of improvement as they've allowed 30 goals in their last six games, seven more than any other team.

The Oilers have started to regain their offensive firepower, scoring 26 goals over their last seven games, tied for fifth-most in the NHL during that span and could take advantage. However, Edmonton’s defense has been inconsistent as well, allowing 36 goals over their last ten games, which is tied for second-worst in the league.

Edmonton's attack will likely be led by captain Connor McDavid, who has two goals and four assists for six points over his last four games. McDavid has historically dominated the Blues, recording ten goals and 27 assists for 37 points in his last 25 games against St. Louis, including four three-point games in their last six meetings. His hot streak should also help others around him like winger Andrew Mangiapane, who we expected to break out of a ten-game point drought after starting the season with a three-game streak.

St. Louis can respond with offensive firepower of their own. Jordan Kyrou, the Blues’ top scorer this season, has four goals and four assists in 12 games. He has a strong track record against Edmonton, with six goals and nine assists in his last 11 games versus the Oilers. Kyrou’s performance could be pivotal in keeping the Blues competitive.

