Detroit’s Dylan Larkin and LA’s Adrian Kempe Headline High-Octane Battle Red Wings-Kings Battle

Thursday’s NHL slate is loaded with 11 action-packed games on the schedule and no shortage of storylines to track. One of the night’s most intriguing matchups features the surging Detroit Red Wings, now led by head coach Todd McLellan, squaring off against his former squad, the LA Kings.

While much of Los Angeles has had its eyes on the World Series, the Kings’ once-stellar defense has quietly started to unravel, allowing three or more goals in eight of their first 11 games and four-plus goals in six of those outings. The last time McLellan faced LA behind Detroit’s bench, the Wings made a statement with a commanding 5–2 win at home.

This showdown offers plenty of betting angles and promises fireworks across the league. We’re looking to ride our early-season momentum and build on the player prop success that powered last year’s run, highlighted by hits on Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

Expect Connor Bedard to Help Lift Blackhawks in Tight Reunion Game Against Toews, Jets

Bedard's scoring surge powers the Blackhawks against a surging Jets team in a must-watch reunion game.

Detroit Red Wings vs LA Kings Best Bets:

Over 5.5 Goals (-139)

Red Wings ML (+125)

Dylan Larkin Over 0.5 Points (-189) Parlay Add

Adrian Kempe Anytime Goal (Pending Odds)

The Kings aimed to add experience and poise to their blue line this offseason by bringing in veteran defenders Brian Dumoulin and Cody Ceci. But the move has backfired, weakening what was once the team’s greatest strength. Dumoulin and Ceci currently own the worst even-strength goal differentials on the roster at -4 and -5, respectively, leaving two of LA’s defensive pairs vulnerable for Detroit to exploit.

Ironically, the Red Wings are experiencing a similar issue, but from the opposite end of the age spectrum. Rookie Axel Sandin-Pellikka, a 20-year-old Swedish defenseman, has struggled early in his NHL career. His -8 even-strength goal differential is the worst on the team and ranks sixth worst among all NHL defensemen, tying him with Minnesota’s Zeev Buium.

Detroit has surrendered 19 goals over its last four games and now faces a Kings defense that, while elite over the past two seasons, has leaned more on its offense this year. Despite LA’s defensive reputation, these two teams have combined for seven or more goals in six of their last seven meetings and eight or more in three of those.

Leading the charge for the Red Wings is captain Dylan Larkin, who’s off to a scorching start with points in all but one game, totaling eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in just 10 games. He’s also had consistent success against the Kings, tallying six goals and five assists for 11 points over his last 12 matchups, including a recent stretch of four goals and three assists in their past five meetings. Larkin's efforts have helped the Red Wings beat the Kings handedly in their last contest and have bested LA in three of their last four matchups with 14 total goals scored in their trio of victories.

To counter, the Kings will look to their own Swedish star in winger Adrian Kempe. The 29-year-old has notched five goals and nine assists through 11 games this season and has been a thorn in Detroit’s side, scoring in six of his last 10 games against the Red Wings. Over that span, Kempe has totaled eight goals and two assists, maintaining a point-per-game pace.

Jack Eichel’s MVP Case Strengthens Amid Golden Knights’ Dominant Start

Eichel's offensive explosion fuels the Golden Knights' hot streak. Can this star-studded lineup carry him to MVP glory?

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.