Expect Bedard, Blackhawks Bounce Back in Clash With Sabres

Friday’s schedule is light, featuring just four games, but it still promises compelling matchups, most notably the return of Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks after a viral moment in Thursday’s loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Bedard was hooked on a breakaway attempt, and the 20-year-old center was furious when no call was made. He was subsequently penalized for abuse of officials, and the Kraken capitalized on the power play to steal the game. Now, in the second half of a back-to-back, Bedard and the Blackhawks aim to bounce back against the Buffalo Sabres, who have won two of their last three contests.

For those tracking our Pad Stack challenge, the strategy remains the same. We started with a $10 bankroll and continue to grow it through careful, research-driven bets. Our most successful streak ended Monday at a season-high $411.47, only to be derailed by a last-minute empty-net goal from the Florida Panthers against our Vancouver spread. After a tough Thursday swing on a Leafs-Blue Jackets same-game parlay, we’re resetting at $10 and looking to rebound. Our confidence is high heading into Friday’s Blackhawks-Sabres matchup, and we’re ready to make it count.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Picks: Connor Bedard Over 0.5 Points & Blackhawks +1.5 (+100)

We can anticipate a big bounce-back performance from Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks in a spot where few expect it. Chicago has dropped all three of its matchups against the Sabres with Bedard in the lineup, though he’s recorded points in two of those games. This season, Bedard has 29 points in 20 games, including an impressive run of 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points over his last 12 contests, second in the NHL during that stretch, trailing only Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon by three points.

Buffalo has historically dominated Chicago, winning seven of the last eight meetings, and they enter Friday on a roll, winning two of their last three games. The Blackhawks also haven’t won in Buffalo since 2019, losing four straight trips to the Queen City. That could change this time, as this Chicago team is vastly different than past teams.

They sit at 10-6-4 overall but have been one of the NHL’s best betting teams, going 16-4 against the spread (ATS). Notably, one of those losses came as a favorite, meaning Chicago is 16-3 as an underdog. In contrast, the Sabres have a lesser 7-9-4 record this season, are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games, and are just 1-5 on the puckline as a favorite this year. A wager on this same-game parlay would double our current bankroll of $10, leaving us with $20 to work with heading into the biggest day for hockey in the week on Saturday.

