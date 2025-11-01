Expect Bedard’s Blackhawks To Storm Oil Country in Marquee Clash With McDavid’s Oilers

Saturday night sets the stage for marquee NHL action, with a jam-packed slate delivering energy, drama, and highlight-reel moments across the board. One of the night’s most intriguing matchups features a red-hot Connor Bedard leading the Chicago Blackhawks into Oil Country for a clash with the Edmonton Oilers.

This showdown brings no shortage of betting intrigue and league-wide fireworks. We’re aiming to carry over our early-season momentum and build on last year’s player prop success, fueled by hits on Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

Are The Pittsburgh Penguins For Real?

Crosby and Malkin are revitalized, leading league-leading Penguins. Can this aging core sustain a Stanley Cup push with solid goaltending and surprisingly deep support?

Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks Best Bets:

Blackhawks +1.5 (+100)

Under 6.5 Goals (-120)

The Oilers have dominated the Blackhawks in recent matchups, winning eight of their last nine meetings, though Chicago has kept the games close—either within one goal or winning outright in four of the last five. Despite recent losses to the Kings and Jets, the Blackhawks have been strong against the spread (ATS), posting a 9-2 record this season.

Much of this success can be attributed to the scorching start from franchise cornerstones Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar, both averaging a point per game. Bedard has tallied six goals and eight assists for 14 points, while Nazar has five goals and six assists for 11 points in the same span.

They face an Oilers team struggling defensively, allowing 3.17 goals per game, relying heavily on their offense to keep games close. Edmonton’s scoring, while anchored by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with 14 points each, has lacked depth, producing 38 goals—tied for 12th in the league with Toronto. The Oilers are consistently favorites but have struggled to cover the spread, going 3-9 ATS this season.

Chicago’s goalie of the future, Spencer Knight, has been steady with a 2.59 goals-against average (GAA) and a .914 save percentage, giving the Blackhawks a chance to stay in this one. He’ll face off against Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner, who has a 3-3-2 record, matching Knight’s GAA but with a lower .896 save percentage. Skinner has historically been tough on Chicago, holding a perfect 4-0-0 record against them with a 2.00 GAA and a .924 save percentage in four starts. Expect a competitive, potentially low-scoring affair with both goalies likely playing pivotal roles.

Count On Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews To Keep Scoring Against the Flyers

Matthews targets a Flyers team he consistently dominates. This heated rivalry showdown offers a prime opportunity for him to ignite the scoreboard.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.