Expect Connor Bedard to Help Lift Blackhawks in Tight Reunion Game Against Toews, Jets

Thursday’s NHL slate is stacked, with 11 games on tap and plenty of storylines to follow. One of the night’s most compelling matchups features the Winnipeg Jets welcoming the Chicago Blackhawks, marking the first time Jonathan Toews will suit up against the franchise where he carved out his legendary career. The Jets, now sporting a dramatically reshaped roster, will face a Blackhawks squad that’s been soaring against the spread and showing no signs of slowing down.

If you’re new to our betting challenge, here’s how it works: we kick things off with a modest bankroll and aim to grow it by reinvesting profits from well-researched daily picks. We’ve taken $10 and turned it into triple digits before.

Tonight’s same-game parlay comes from the Toews' showdown between the Jets and Hawks. We look to get the bank roll started and begin the climb once again.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

Rookie Defenseman Shocks NHL as Early Calder Trophy Front-Runner

An 18-year-old defenseman is shattering expectations, logging elite minutes and dominating the early Calder Trophy race against a loaded rookie class.

Picks: Blackhawks +2.5 & Over 4.5 Goals (-108)

Few teams have opened the season quite like the Chicago Blackhawks though not necessarily in the way you might expect. Chicago’s 5-3-2 start is impressive for a team that finished near the bottom of the standings last year, and despite that past performance, sportsbooks remain wary of them. The Blackhawks have been a bettor’s dream, going 9-1 against the spread this season, which extends their record to 52-40 ATS since the start of last year.

Leading the charge is star forward Connor Bedard, who’s been especially effective against the Winnipeg Jets. He’s recorded points in four of his last six games versus Winnipeg, tallying four goals and two assists for a point-per-game pace. One of his most memorable performances came in December 2023, when he scored both of Chicago’s goals in a 2–1 overtime win that stunned the Jets. This season, the Michigan native has 12 points in 10 games, putting him in elite company alongside Mikko Rantanen, Matt Boldy, Mitch Marner, Tim Stützle, and Winnipeg’s own Kyle Connor.

That said, Winnipeg has had Chicago’s number, winning 11 of their last 12 meetings, often in high-scoring affairs. With the Jets’ offensive firepower and Chicago’s mix of young skill and defensive lapses, another high total seems likely.

If we roll our initial $10 same-game parlay at -108 odds, we’d profit $9.30, boosting our total to $19.30 with plenty of action ahead on Friday and through the weekend to keep building the bankroll.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.