Expect DeBrincat To Lead Red Wings in Bounce-Back Win Over Matthews, Maple Leafs

Detroit's Alex DeBrincat and Toronto's Auston Matthews headline Best Bets options for Saturday's marquee matchup between the Red Wings and Leafs.

The very first Saturday of the NHL season promises to be a good one as we get a loaded slate of action with several marquee matchups including a age old rivalry game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings. The Buds will look to build off a stellar start to this season where they beat the Montreal Canaidens, who followed up the loss by beating up on the Wings 5-1 in their season opener the following night as they look to rebound from their opening loss.

Detroit and Toronto will face off in a home-and-home starting Saturday and finishing on Monday in Toronto. It should set up to be a thrilling night of games with several chances to hit it big and win cash along the way. We're looking to build off a successful beginning to the season as well as some player props from last season in Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs Best Bets:

Red Wings ML (+118)

Over 6.0 Goals (-110)

Alex DeBrincat Over 0.5 Points (-166)

Auston Matthews Anytime Goal (+110)

When the Red Wings and Maple Leafs meet, offense is almost guaranteed with the two teams having combined for six or more goals in 16 of their last 23 matchups. The Red Wings have found plenty of success in this matchup with a 5-3-1 record in their last nine games versus the Maple Leafs and their offense looks primed to keep rolling.

Leading the charge is Alex DeBrincat, who generated multiple high-danger scoring chances in the season opener and appears ready for a breakout performance. The Michigan native has also fared well against Toronto, collecting three goals and three assists for six points over his last seven meetings with the Leafs.

On the Toronto side, while William Nylander stood out in the opener with a goal and two assists, it may be Auston Matthews’ turn to steal the spotlight. The Leafs’ captain has scored in three straight games against Detroit and historically thrives in this matchup, piling up 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points over his last 23 games versus the Red Wings.

