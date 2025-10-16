Expect Fireworks As Knies, Miller Spark Offense in Leafs-Rangers Clash

Thursday’s NHL slate is loaded with action, featuring several marquee matchups, none bigger than the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the New York Rangers. Both teams are searching for a much-needed win as two of the Eastern Conference’s top contenders look to shake off sluggish starts. Toronto enters at 2-2-0, while New York sits at 2-3-0, suffering an NHL-record three home shutout losses. The pressure is mounting, and new Rangers captain J.T. Miller will look to silence critics with a statement road performance.

With a packed schedule and plenty of betting opportunities, Thursday promises excitement across the league. We’re looking to build on our early-season momentum and continue the strong player prop success that fueled last year’s run with Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

Canadiens Emerging as Smart Stanley Cup Sleeper Pick

Reports indicate the Canadiens are expected to be active this offseason, making their long Stanley Cup odds an intriguing value for bettors.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers Best Bets

J.T. Miller anytime goal (+270)

Matthew Knies anytime goal (+240)

Dakota Joshua anytime goal (Pending Odds) Longshot Pick

Rangers +1.5 (-200) Parlay Add

The Buds have won six of their last eight matchups against the Rangers although the pair of losses both came on Toronto's home ice. It should set up for another tight matchup as the Rangers two straight losses set themselves up for a big opportunity in this game.

Miller will look to lead the way as he's dominated the Maple Leafs in recent years with eight goals and nine assists for 17 points over his last 14 matchups against Toronto. His scoring would follow the trend of six or more goals in four of their last six matchups including the over hitting in two of their three games in Toronto. To find the back of the net for the Maple Leafs will likely be the breakout winger from last season in Matthew Knies.

The Arizona native has thrived since joining Auston Matthews on the top line and the duo haven't skipped a beat with superstar winger Mitch Marner being traded away. Knies is coming off a three-assist performance on Tuesday and has just one goal so far this season. The 22-year-old has done well versus the Rangers historically with goals in two straight matchups and points in three straight matchups. If the game turns into a scoring frenzy like history suggests, Knies will be apart of it.

For our longshot pick, we go back to the well with a player we believed in earlier in the season with winger Dakota Joshua. The third line grinder isn't the biggest goal scorer as he's not scored yet this year and finished with 25 goals over the last two seasons. However, the 29-year-old Michigan native has done well in this matchup with points in two straight versus the Blueshirts including a goal in his last game against them last March.

Leafs' Auston Matthews Primed for Bounce Back Season Without Marner, Sportsbooks Remain Skeptical

Sportsbooks are seemingly overestimating the dip in Leafs’ Auston Matthews production with Mitch Marner’s departure.