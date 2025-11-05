Expect Hughes To Dominate, Reichel Gets Revenge Against Former Team in Clash With Blackhawks

Five exciting NHL matchups are on the slate, promising fast-paced action, thrilling finishes, and plenty of highlight-reel moments on Wednesday. One of the night’s most compelling games features the young Chicago Blackhawks taking on the Vancouver Canucks, with former Blackhawks 2020 first-round pick Lukas Reichel facing his old team.

This matchup offers plenty of intrigue for fans and bettors alike, with the potential for high-scoring plays and standout individual performances. We’re aiming to build on our early-season momentum after a perfect 3-0 night Tuesday, when all three of our Stars-Oilers picks were correct, while continuing the success of last year’s player prop selections, which included winners like Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Mammoth Set To Push Maple Leafs in Wild Scoring Frenzy

The Red-hot Utah Mammoth challenge Toronto's high-powered offense in a potential goal-scoring explosion.

Vancouver Canucks vs Chicago Blackhawks Best Bets

Canucks ML (-169)

Lukas Reichel Over 0.5 Points (+155)

Quinn Hughes Over 0.5 Assists (-154)

Canucks Over 3.5 Goals (-105)

Vancouver has dominated Chicago in recent history, winning 11 straight matchups against the Blackhawks. Chicago’s last victory in this series came in November 2021, when they narrowly edged the Canucks in a 1-0 win. Overall, Vancouver commands a 20-2-1 record in their last 23 games against Chicago.

Wednesday’s game carries added intrigue as a “revenge” story for Lukas Reichel. Once regarded as a potential star in Chicago, Reichel has long been linked to trade rumors due to frustration with the organization.

Struggling to secure a consistent spot in the Blackhawks’ lineup, he was traded to Vancouver, where he now gets a second chance. In Vancouver, he’s playing second-line minutes alongside experienced wingers like Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser. Despite a hot start to the season in Chicago, recording four points in his first six games, Reichel has yet to tally a point in six outings with the Canucks. He may finally find his footing against his former team, especially with Chicago’s defense showing signs of vulnerability.

The Blackhawks began the season solidly, posting a 4-2-2 record in their first eight games. However, they’ve struggled recently, going 1-3-1 while allowing 18 goals over their last five contests. Their offense has stalled, producing just 14 goals in that stretch, seven of which came in a single 7-3 win over the Ottawa Senators last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Canucks have dealt with significant injury issues, with key players Nils Höglander, Filip Chytil, Connor Garland, and Teddy Blueger all sidelined. This has contributed to inconsistency, as seen in their 5-4 overtime win over the Nashville Predators on Monday. Vancouver gave up two late goals to tie the game on the road but quickly regained momentum with a game-winning goal from Brock Boeser in overtime. The Canucks have alternated wins and losses in each of their last six games, and a win on Wednesday would not only break that cycle but also give a boost to their playoff push.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes returned from a four-game absence on Monday but did not record a point. Hughes has historically excelled against Chicago, tallying points in six straight games versus the Blackhawks, totaling ten points over his last 11 games against them. He could be primed for a bounce-back performance in this matchup and help Reichel get on the board in the process.

