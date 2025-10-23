Expect Jonathan Toews To Shine Again As Jets Face Struggling Kraken

The NHL has a loaded 12-game slate for fans to enjoy and for betters to hopefully profit from with an exciting matchup between the red hot Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken. The Jets are flying high with five straight wins and have a dominant 10-2-0 record all-time versus a Kraken team that is looking to rebound off four losses in their last five games.

If you aren’t familiar, our new betting challenge uses the concept of building our bank and rolling over our profits. We do so by stacking our winnings through well-researched picks given out daily that will hopefully build our bank. If you’ve been involved with the challenge in the past, we rolled our initial $10 into hundreds of dollars before being eventually downed at some point.

We look to get the bank roll started and begin the climb once again with a pick from the Jets-Kraken matchup that we feel confident in.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

NHL Insider Names Jack Eichel, Matthew Schaefer in Early NHL Award Predictions

Early NHL award predictions reveal breakout candidates and seasoned stars vying for glory.

Pick: Jonathan Toews Over 0.5 Points (+125)

The Jets are entering a matchup they normally know how to handle with the Kraken as we mentioned before they've won ten of their 12 all-time meetings against them. However, Winnipeg to start the season has gotten their scoring from a lot of different places with veteran center Jonathan Toews starting to get involved as of late. After going without a point for the first two games, he finally got an assist in his third and started to heat up from there. Toews now has a point-per-game average over his last four games with a goal and three assists.

He faces off on Thursday against a Kraken team that has struggled to keep the puck out of their net with 20 goals allowed over their last five games. This matchup has favored Chicago Blackhawks legend Jonathan Toews in recent history, as he’s tallied three points across his last three games against the Kraken. He is well-positioned to both learn from and support a Winnipeg offense that has scored three or more goals in six of their last seven contests against Seattle.

A $10 bet on Toews to record a point pays $12.50 in profit, bringing our bankroll heading into Friday to $22.50—giving us a strong foundation to build on.

Jets Aim To Extend Hot Streak in Home Matchup Versus Kraken, Rookie Berkly Catton

Jets eye sixth straight win when facing the Kraken. Rookie Berkly Catton seeks to ignite Seattle's offense against Winnipeg's dominant home streak.