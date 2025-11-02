Expect Matthew Schaefer Helping Lift Islanders Versus Red Hot Blue Jackets

Sunday’s NHL slate is so stacked with marquee matchups that even the NFL might feel a little nervous. Fans are in for a full day of high-energy action, dramatic finishes, and highlight-reel moments. One of the most intriguing showdowns features the New York Islanders, led by breakout rookie Matthew Schaefer, taking on one of this season’s biggest surprises, the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus flirted with a playoff spot last year and looks even more determined early this season to finish the job.

For those new to our betting challenge, here’s the deal: we start with a small bankroll and aim to grow it through smart, data-driven picks. In previous runs, we have turned just $10 into triple-digit winnings. Tonight’s selection comes from this Islanders and Blue Jackets clash and gives us a prime opportunity to build on our $66 bankroll. We are just one winning pick away from hitting our first milestone at $100, and as we get closer to our ultimate goal of $1,000, a mark we have narrowly missed before, the excitement only ramps up.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

Are The Pittsburgh Penguins For Real?

Crosby and Malkin are revitalized, leading league-leading Penguins. Can this aging core sustain a Stanley Cup push with solid goaltending and surprisingly deep support?

Pick: Matthew Schaefer Over 0.5 Points (+110)

The Islanders’ early-season breakout has been a thrill for fans, with many calling 18-year-old defenseman Schaefer the most exciting thing to happen to Islanders hockey since their back-to-back Eastern Conference Final appearances in 2020 and 2021. The roster looks much different now, but the youth movement has taken hold far better than most expected.

Schaefer burst onto the scene with two goals and five assists for seven points through his first six games, quickly emerging as an early favorite for the Calder Trophy. His scoring pace has cooled since then, just one goal and no assists in his last five games, but Sunday’s matchup presents a chance to reignite that spark.

New York faces a Columbus Blue Jackets team that has started the season strong with a 7-4-0 record, though recent games have exposed some defensive cracks. Columbus has won four straight but has also allowed 12 goals during that stretch, an average of three per game. The Islanders have historically dominated this matchup, posting a 10-2-2 record over their last 14 meetings, though they’ve dropped the last two. Offense tends to flow freely when these teams meet, with six or more total goals scored in nine of those 14 games and the Islanders netting three or more in four of their last six.

Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is expected to get the start after a solid 4-1-0 run with a 2.97 goals-against average. However, his track record versus the Islanders tells a different story with a 3-4-0 record and 14 goals allowed over his last five games against them.

Schaefer continues to be a centerpiece for New York, leading the team in average ice time (over 22 minutes per game) while anchoring the top defensive pairing and quarterbacking the first power-play unit. If the Islanders are going to catch Columbus off guard, chances are it’ll be thanks to a few highlight-reel plays from the young blueliner.

A $66 wager on Schaefer at +110 odds would return $72.60 in profit for a total payout of $138.60 in return. With plenty of NHL action ahead next week, there’s no shortage of opportunities to build on that momentum and grow the bankroll.

Rookie Defenseman Shocks NHL as Early Calder Trophy Front-Runner

An 18-year-old defenseman is shattering expectations, logging elite minutes and dominating the early Calder Trophy race against a loaded rookie class.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.