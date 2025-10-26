Expect McDavid Bounce Back in Sunday Oilers-Canucks Clash

The NHL looks to compete with NFL Sunday as they roll out a loaded roster of marquee matchups that fans won't want to miss with one of the biggest being an all-Canadian matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

If you aren’t familiar, our new betting challenge uses the concept of building our bank and rolling over our profits. We do so by stacking our winnings through well-researched picks given out daily that will hopefully build our bank. If you’ve been involved with the challenge in the past, we rolled our initial $10 into hundreds of dollars before being eventually downed at some point.

We look to get the bank roll started and begin the climb once again with a pick from the Oilers-Canucks matchup that we feel confident in.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Pick: Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points (-118)

The Oilers captain has dominated the Canucks throughout his career with wild numbers, including 24 goals and 45 assists for 69 points over 43 career games against Vancouver. Things may not get easier for the Canucks as the Kraken were able to stymie McDavid in their matchup on Saturday, holding the 28-year-old to no points.

He will look to bounce back in what has always been a favorable matchup for him and should continue to be as Vancouver has struggled on defense lately with 14 goals allowed over their last four games.

McDavid has just one goal so far this season and presents a solid case to be tabbed for a goal in this one but the elite playmaking ability of the Richmond Hill native is hard to ignore. McDavid has 11 points over his first nine games of the season and finds himself surprisingly behind the pack when it comes to scoring as he sits five points behind the first place Jack Eichel with 16 points. He'll look to close the gap as he's only recorded three multi-point games so far this season and will look to make that four on Sunday.

If we look to start our challenge with McDavid, our intial $10 bet would pay out $18.47, giving us a solid total to start building with heading into next week.

