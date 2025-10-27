Expect Penguins' Hot Offense To Clash With Blues' Youngsters In High-Scoring Affair

Monday brings a lighter NHL schedule with just two games on tap, but both promise high-intensity action that fans won’t want to miss, especially the marquee showdown between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues.

For those new to our betting challenge, here’s how it works: we aim to grow our bankroll by rolling over profits from carefully researched daily picks. In past runs, we’ve turned an initial $10 into hundreds before hitting a snag, but the climb is always part of the fun.

Tonight, we’re kicking things off again with a confident pick from the Penguins-Blues matchup, let’s get the momentum rolling.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Pick: Over 6.5 Goals (+100)

The Penguins have burst out of the gate this season, defying expectations with a red hot 6-2-1 record. Their offense has found another gear, ranking seventh in the league with an impressive 3.56 goals per game. They're aiming to build on last season’s solid home performance at PPG Paints Arena, where they averaged 3.20 goals per game, which was 14th-best in the NHL.

Next up, they face a Blues squad loaded with offensive talent but plagued by defensive struggles. St. Louis has surrendered 24 goals over their last five outings and currently holds the league’s second-worst defensive ranking. That vulnerability presents a prime opportunity for Pittsburgh to keep their momentum going.

One of the season’s biggest surprises has been Justin Brazeau. Formerly a depth piece for the Bruins, the 27-year-old is thriving in his first top six role, tallying five goals and four assists through nine games while skating alongside Pittsburgh icon Evgeni Malkin.

The Penguins’ veteran core continues to prove they’re far from finished. Anthony Mantha and Rickard Rakell have each notched eight points, while captain Sidney Crosby leads the team with six goals. Malkin has been a playmaking force, racking up 14 points with two goals and 12 assists, tying him for fourth-most in the league alongside elite company like Nathan MacKinnon, Kirill Kaprizov, and William Nylander.

The Blues are poised to respond to Pittsburgh’s offensive firepower with some scoring of their own, especially after Saturday’s rollercoaster in Detroit. Despite jumping out to a commanding 4-0 lead, St. Louis ultimately fell 6-4 to the Red Wings, a collapse that surely didn’t sit well with head coach Jim Montgomery.

St. Louis boasts a strong offensive core, led by 23-year-old Jake Neighbours, who tops the team’s scoring chart with six goals and one assist. He’s thriving alongside standout forwards Robert Thomas and Calder Trophy hopeful Jimmy Snuggerud, forming a line capable of matching high-octane opponents.

Given the Penguins’ potent attack and the Blues’ ability to strike back, this matchup has all the makings of another high-scoring affair—continuing a trend, as each of their last four meetings has hit the six-goal mark. If we look to start with our $10 on the Over, we would take home $10 profit, bringing our new total to $20 heading into Tuesday.

