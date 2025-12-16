Expect Penguins Rallying Around New Netminder Skinner-Jarry Showdown vs. Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers completed one of the season’s most notable trades as the two clubs swapped goaltenders, with Tristan Jarry and Stuart Skinner changing teams. Along with the netminders, defenseman Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick were moved to Pittsburgh, while AHL defenseman Samuel Poulin was sent back to Edmonton.

Now, just days after the trade, we are set to see one of the most compelling storylines of the season. The Oilers travel to Pittsburgh on Tuesday to face the Penguins, with both goaltenders involved in the deal expected to start for their new teams.

It will be a fascinating matchup filled with intrigue from start to finish, as the central question of the trade may begin to reveal itself in a way few deals ever do. Who truly won the trade and received the better return? Will the Oilers show that they needed a new look in goal and that Jarry is the answer they have been searching for, or will the combination of Kulak and Skinner prove to be a winning formula for a Penguins team pushing toward a playoff spot?

Regardless of the outcome, it sets the stage for one of the most entertaining games of the season and a must-watch contest for hockey fans.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Edmonton Oilers Best Bets:

Oilers Under 3.5 Goals (-133)

Penguins ML (+120)

Sidney Crosby Anytime Goal (+185)

The belief with the Oilers was that in their first game with Jarry, they would come out and get their new backstop a victory, and that is exactly what they did Saturday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is now the Penguins’ turn to answer the bell and win a game for their new netminder, as Skinner will make his Penguins debut against the team he went to two Stanley Cup Finals with.

It will be a tough challenge for both teams to keep the other off the scoreboard, considering the man-hours each team has spent in daily practices shooting and learning how to beat their own goaltender. That familiarity should translate into real game situations.

Since the start of when Skinner fully took over as the team’s starter during the 2022–23 season, the Oilers have played 337 regular-season and postseason games. Because of this, the Oilers’ core players will have a very strong understanding of Skinner’s game, having played through long schedules and deep playoff runs together. By comparison, Jarry has played just eight playoff games with the Penguins in his career, and the team has cycled through more players in recent years.

Because of this, I believe the Penguins will bring their best effort. With reinforcements on defense, including Kulak joining Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang, they should be able to come together as a team and win this game for their new goaltender.

Leading the offensive surge for the Penguins is none other than captain Sidney Crosby. He has been stellar this season at 38 years old with 34 points in 31 games and has been red hot lately with 11 points over his last nine games. Crosby has also had success against the Oilers in the past, producing highlight-reel plays and recording 25 points over his last 24 games versus Edmonton.

