Expect Tristan Jarry To Shine, Keep Score Low in Oilers Debut vs. Maple Leafs

Two of the biggest names in hockey clash in Toronto for a primetime Saturday night matchup as Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers travel to take on William Nylander and the Maple Leafs. It should set up to be a marquee matchup between two of the best Canadian clubs in the league.

The Buds may finally be starting to catch fire with a 6-2-3 record over their last 11 games as they attempt to dig themselves out of their early season hole while the Oilers are off the heels of a blockbuster trade where they acquired a new starting goaltender in Pittsburgh's Tristan Jarry, who is expected to make his debut with his new team. Edmonton has won five of their last eight games and will look to build on the momentum with a clutch road victory.

For anyone following the Pad Stack challenge, the approach remains unchanged. We start with $10 and build it steadily through disciplined, research-driven wagers. Our best run of the season peaked at $411.47 before a late empty-net goal by the Florida Panthers spoiled our Vancouver spread. Confidence is high heading into Saturday’s Leafs-Oilers matchup, and we’re ready to make this one count.

How Tristan Jarry Trade Affects The Oilers Rest Of Season

Oilers acquire netminder Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak and a second round pick.

Picks: Under 7.5 Goals, Leafs +2.5, Auston Matthews Over 0.5 Points (+120)

The Leafs have recently held the upper hand in this rivalry, winning 12 of their last 16 meetings with the Oilers, including a four-game home winning streak. Toronto captain Auston Matthews is regaining form, scoring in four of his last six games and accumulating seven points over his past seven contests. The Arizona native often shines when facing Connor McDavid, recording multiple points in four consecutive games versus Edmonton, contributing in nine straight matchups against the Oilers, and tallying points in 16 of his 20 career meetings with them.

Historically, these clashes have been high-scoring affairs, with eight consecutive games featuring six or more goals. However, that trend could shift with Juuse Jarry joining the Oilers. While many anticipate another shootout between these two stars, the under might be the smarter play as Edmonton aims to support Jarry in his debut. Over his last ten games against Toronto, Jarry has posted a 6-3-0 record, a 2.59 goals-against average, and a .912 save percentage. He’ll look to extend that success, even as Matthews is expected to find the scoreboard once again in what should be a tight, competitive matchup.

Our current bankroll with the challenge sits at $19.20 thanks to Matthews finding the scoresheet with the Sharks covering the spread on Thursday. A $19.20 wager on this same-game parlay would return $23.04, giving a total of $42.24 heading into Sunday.

