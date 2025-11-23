Flames Set To Push Canucks in High-Scoring Shootout

On Sunday, we get an all-Canadian showdown to wrap up a strong six-game slate that rarely lands on a Sunday schedule. It is a welcome surprise filled with intriguing matchups, and the finale stands out as the most compelling. The Calgary Flames, who might finally be turning a corner after a dreadful start and two straight wins, take on the slumping Vancouver Canucks, who have lost five of their last six.

For everyone following the Pad Stack challenge, the approach remains the same. We start with $10 and grow it steadily through disciplined, well-researched wagers. Our hottest stretch topped out last Monday at a season-high $411.47, although it ended abruptly when a late empty-netter from the Florida Panthers spoiled our Vancouver spread. Even so, we regained momentum on Saturday with a win in Montreal’s decisive 5–2 victory over Toronto, which pushed the bankroll to $19.40 heading into Sunday. Now we are lining up a very confident play for the Flames–Canucks matchup.

Picks: Flames +2.5 & Over 5.5 Goals (+125)

The Flames head into Sunday on the road after a surprising shootout win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday. This is the same Dallas team that just beat the Canucks 4–2 on Thursday. Using that comparison, it is reasonable to believe Calgary has a strong chance to handle Vancouver, and there are several other factors that point in the same direction. The Flames appear to be climbing out of the early-season slump that left them with only four wins in their first 18 games. They have now won two straight and have a real opportunity to build momentum with a third consecutive victory.

Many expect the Canucks to bounce back as they have won three of their last four meetings with Calgary, they are overdue for a win, and they return home with plenty of rest since they last played on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Flames are on the road and playing the second half of a back-to-back. Vancouver should put up a strong fight at home, which is part of the reason this matchup has the makings of a high-scoring game. These teams have combined for six or more goals in six of their last nine meetings.

Vancouver’s defensive struggles could push this toward the over on their own. They own the second-worst goals-against average in the league at 3.68, allowing 81 goals through 22 games. Because of this, Calgary should remain competitive throughout the night, but the safer approach is to take the two-goal cushion.

A $19.40 wager on this same-game parlay would return $24.25, giving us a total of $43.65 to work with heading into next week.

