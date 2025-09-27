NHL Preseason Best Bet: Jets Favored with Stacked Roster versus Flames

The Winnipeg Jets, icing a nearly full NHL roster against a prospect-heavy Flames squad, are strong favorites to win what should be a low-scoring preseason matchup.

The Winnipeg Jets are heavy favorites heading into Saturday night’s preseason tilt against the Calgary Flames, and for good reason. Oddsmakers have the Jets at -250 on the moneyline compared to the Flames at +200 with one side holding the upperhand in terms of lineups being deployed.

After getting shut out 4-0 by Edmonton on Friday, the Jets are playing the second half of a back-to-back but are icing a far stronger lineup this time around. Winnipeg’s top-six forwards will all dress, including the dangerous first line of Mark Scheifele, Gabe Vilardi, and Kyle Connor, alongside a second unit of Cole Perfetti, Jonathan Toews, and Gustav Nyquist. On defense, the top four—Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, Neal Pionk, and Dylan Samberg will suit up, while backup goaltender Eric Comrie gets the start in a contract year.

Under 6.0 Goals (+100)

This game sets up well for the Under as Comrie will be looking to standout in net and ignite contract talks with the Jets elite defense in front of him plus the Flames will see Kevin Bahl and Zayne Parekh lead Calgary’s defense. The Jets should be able to limit chances from a prospect-heavy Flames lineup while their offense should have enough firepower to break through. Calgary’s offense will be led by Matt Coronato, Morgan Frost, and Connor Zary, but overall lacks NHL firepower and features more AHL players or prospects.

Jets -1.5 (+110)

Spread: Jets -1.5 (+110), Flames +1.5 (-130) While the moneyline is a bit too juiced at -250, the puck line offers strong value at +110. The Jets are fielding nearly a full regular-season roster, while Calgary is leaning on youth and auditioning players. If Winnipeg’s top six clicks—and they should—this could be a two-goal win, even without a full offensive explosion.

If you’re looking for something safer than the puck line, the moneyline is a solid option but would likely work better as a safe parlay leg. Winnipeg has superior talent, depth, and motivation, especially after being embarrassed on Friday. With the regular season approaching, they’ll want to tighten up and set the tone.

