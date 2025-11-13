Red Wings Set For Bounce Back in Offensive Frenzy Versus Ducks

Thursday's NHL schedule is a loaded ten games, packed with excitement and promise fast-paced action, dramatic finishes, and plenty of highlight-reel moments. One of the most compelling games of the night features the red hot Anaheim Ducks facing off against the ice cold Detroit Red Wings, who've lost four of their last five games. The Ducks look to rebound after suffering a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday and build on their 11-4-1 start with a win on Thursday.

For those following our betting challenge, we began with a $10 bankroll and aim to grow it through smart, data-driven wagers. Past runs have turned small stakes into triple-digit profits, and tonight’s focus is the Red Wings-Ducks matchup, which offers another strong opportunity to build momentum.

Our bankroll had reached $264.60 before a setback in last Tuesday’s Golden Knights and Red Wings game. After a successful bet on the Mammoth beating the Sabres on Wednesday, our current bankroll stands at $72.76 and we're ready to keep our hot streak going once again.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Picks: Red Wings +2.5 & Over 5.5 Goals (-114)

Despite recent trends, the Red Wings enter this matchup as favorites, which isn't surprising given the history between these two teams. Just two weeks ago, the Ducks defeated Detroit, but prior to that, the Red Wings had dominated at home, winning 16 of their last 23 matchups against Anaheim. Overall, Anaheim has struggled in the Motor City, claiming just two victories in eight trips. If the Ducks hope to end that skid, they’ll need to bring their best effort.

Both teams are poised for a potential turnaround. Detroit is coming off three straight losses and could use a bounce-back performance, while Anaheim’s impressive run of seven wins in their last eight games suggests they might be due for a setback. Offensively, both squads boast elite talent with Anaheim’s 20-year-old top-line center, Leo Carlsson, being one of the biggest surprises of the season. The early season breakout has 26 points in 16 games, second only to Nathan MacKinnon in league scoring. Carlsson has historically excelled against Detroit, tallying points in all four career matchups with a goal and seven assists. His play will be crucial in keeping the Ducks competitive.

Goaltending will be a major storyline, as both teams have struggled between the pipes. Anaheim is expected to give regular starter Lukas Dostal the night off, turning instead to backup Petr Mrazek. The 33-year-old former Red Wings netminder has had a rough start to the season, posting a 4.57 goals-against average and an .865 save percentage over three games, allowing 14 goals. In his career against Detroit, Mrazek has a 3.26 GAA and .878 save percentage over 16 games. In net for Detroit is former Ducks star John Gibson, whose homecoming to Anaheim didn’t go well as he allowed four goals on 31 shots in his first game back.

With elite offenses on both sides and goaltenders in tough form, this game is likely to see plenty of scoring. Ultimately, the Red Wings will look to leverage their home advantage and historical dominance over the Ducks to secure a much-needed win, while Anaheim will rely on Carlsson and their hot offense to stay in the fight. A wager on the Red Wings and the over at -114 odds with an $72.76 bankroll would return a profit of $64.03, for a total payout of $136.79 in return.

