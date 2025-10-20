Rely On Dorofeyev, Ehlers Adding To High-Scoring Hurricanes–Golden Knights Clash

Monday kicks off the week with a solid slate of NHL action with a handful of marquee matchups including a potential Stanley Cup Final preview that is flying under the radar. The Carolina Hurricanes look to extend their perfect 5-0-0 start when taking on one of the best in the West with the Vegas Golden Knights, headlined by the NHL's current top scorer in center Jack Eichel.

With a packed schedule and plenty of betting opportunities, Thursday promises excitement across the league. We’re looking to build on our early-season momentum and continue the strong player prop success that fueled last year’s run with Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

Rookie Defenseman Shocks NHL as Early Calder Trophy Front-Runner

An 18-year-old defenseman is shattering expectations, logging elite minutes and dominating the early Calder Trophy race against a loaded rookie class.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights Best Bets:

Golden Knights ML (-115)

Over 5.5 Goals (-161)

Pavel Dorofeyev Over 0.5 Points (-128)

Nikolaj Ehlers Over 0.5 Points (-117)

The Golden Knights having been established in 2017, have only played the Hurricanes just 14 times with each matchup proving to be more exciting than the last. Carolina has held the upper hand over Vegas as of late with wins in seven of their last nine matchups including a recent run of four straight wins.

The Golden Knights will look to bounce back in this matchup and should with their covided home-ice advantage. Despite Vegas winning just two of their seven home matchups against Carolina in the past, we can expect a different effort this time around with their offense off to a white hot start.

Superstar center Jack Eichel and his winger and Golden Knights captain Mark Stone have been more than lethal to start the season with the duo ranking first and second in points with 15 and 13 respectively with a combined seven goals through Vegas' first six games. The Golden Knights have the most goals this season with 26 in large part due to their entire lineup making consistent impact.

Recent acquisition Mitch Marner is coming off a career-high 102 points last season and has continued his red hot play into this season with a pair of goals and six assists for eight points.

Who's receiving all of Marner's passes?

The breakout winger Pavel Dorofeyev, who finished last season with 35 goals and already has six in as many games to start this season.

For Carolina, they will need to play a nearly perfect game on defense if they want to slow down Vegas' offense or they will need to keep up with some scoring themselves which seems more likely. The Hurricanes rank just behind the Golden Knights will the second-most goals to start the season with 23 while playing one less game.

Carolina's offense has been headlined by early clutch performances like winger Seth Jarvis and his four game-winning goals. The 23-year-old Winnipeg native has six goals and two assists for eight points in five games to start the season and will look to continue to lift the Carolina offense while playing on their deadly top line with Sebastian Aho and recent free agent add Nikolaj Ehlers.

The trio have started to cook and will only get hotter once Ehlers gets acclimated to his new team as he's struggled early with no points through five games. The depth of the Hurricanes offense can also lead this game to a high total but it's surprisingly their defense that will be the players to look out for on the scoresheet.

Defenders Shayne Gostisbehere, K'Andre Miller and Alexander Nikishin have impressed so far this season with a combined four goals to start the season. The trio have also done exceptionally well setting up goal with Gostisbehere leading the pack with six assists so far this season. Miller and Nikishin are also new adds like Ehlers but have had a much easier time finding their footing in the lineup with four points each to start.

When it comes to picks on the game, the Golden Knights should add to their 58-21-6 home record over the last two seasons and including their 2-0-1 start to this season. The Hurricanes have still been a very solid road team with a 44-34-7 record over the last two seasons which will be enough to likely cover the spread in this one but not enough for the win. Many players have their odds boosted due to hot starts and because of that, we find a bargain with Dorofeyev as he will still be slated to play alongside Mitch Marner, depending on if Mark Stone will be out or not, and Tomas Hertl to round out an elite second line.

On the Canes, it's difficult to stop their top line duo of Aho and Jarvis, which should lead to a value play in the ice cold Nikolaj Ehlers. He is seems a risky play with no points to start the season but his linemates should be able to get him on the board as they'll likely be forced to be involved in the offense if the Golden Knights go ahead early plus Ehlers does well in this matchup with five goals and seven assists for 12 points over his last 14 games versus Vegas.

Trust In Huberdeau Lifting Flames Over Jets in Shocking Upset Win

Huberdeau ignites a shocking upset, defying odds as the Flames surge past the favored Jets in a dramatic, high-stakes contest.