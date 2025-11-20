Rely On Offense in First Round Rematch Of Habs-Capitals

Thursday's slate of NHL action is chalk full of marquee matchups across the league with 12 games for fans to enjoy. One of the most intriguing games on the board features the surging Capitals that have won three of their last five games with close losses to the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils.

After winning in decisive fashion on Wednesday versus the Edmonton Oilers, Washington will play their second leg of a back-to-back on the road versus the slumping Montreal Canadiens. The Habs started off the season in flying colors with a 9-3-0 record through their first 12 games but have since dropped six of their last seven games.

A win on Thursday could a long way for both teams and should culminate in a hard fought game in one of the best arenas in all of hockey at the Bell Centre.

Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals Best Bets

Over 6.0 Goals (-120)

Habs ML (-139)

Habs First Period Over 0.5 Goals (-189) Parlay Add

Tom Wilson Over 0.5 Points (-149)

Josh Anderson Anytime Goal (+475) Longshot Pick

Nick Suzuki Anytime Goal (+175)

The Habs are clear favorites in this matchup, and for good reason. They are long overdue for a win after their recent slump and have yet to secure a strong home record, splitting their ten home games this season with five victories. However, the Capitals usually perform well against Montreal, winning seven of their last nine games and taking three of the last four trips to Montreal.

Adding to the challenge, Washington will be traveling the day after a tough game against the Oilers, in which they scored seven goals in a 7-4 shootout. This fatigue is likely to be exposed early by a Habs team that is tied for 12th in first-period goals, alongside five other teams, with 18 goals and a +5 first-period goal differential.

Montreal will also benefit from facing the Capitals without their top goaltender, Logan Thompson. Thompson has been outstanding this season but started on Wednesday, leaving backup Charlie Lindgren in net. Lindgren, a former Montreal goaltender signed as an undrafted free agent by Washington, has a 2-3-1 record and a 3.17 goals-against average (GAA) this season.

Montreal’s starter, Sam Montembeault, has struggled this season, holding a 4-5-1 record and a 3.56 GAA. His career numbers against Washington are also underwhelming, with a 2-3-0 record, a 3.49 GAA, and a .893 save percentage over six appearances. Public opinion is fairly divided on this game, with 56 percent favoring a Habs win at home, while nearly 80 percent believe Montreal will not cover the spread.

This game is likely to turn into a high-scoring affair, but Montreal should find a way to win. They are overdue for a strong response and could do so by taking an early lead and maintaining momentum offensively. For Washington, leading scorer Tom Wilson will be key. He is averaging a point per game over 20 contests this season and has accumulated nine points over his last eight games against Montreal, including five goals and four assists.

Wilson will also be motivated after last season’s postseason brawl with Montreal’s Josh Anderson. Anderson is expected to respond offensively, having scored twice and assisted once for three points over his last four games entering Thursday.

Montreal captain Nick Suzuki is another key player to watch. In 20 career games versus Washington, he has tallied 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points. Suzuki is due for a big night, having earned just one point over his last four games.

