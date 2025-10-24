Rely On Underdog Sharks Cooling Off Red Hot Devils

The NHL has a loaded four-game slate for fans to enjoy and for betters to hopefully profit from with an exciting matchup between red hot New Jersey Devils and the San Jose Sharks.

If you aren’t familiar, our new betting challenge uses the concept of building our bank and rolling over our profits. We do so by stacking our winnings through well-researched picks given out daily that will hopefully build our bank. If you’ve been involved with the challenge in the past, we rolled our initial $10 into hundreds of dollars before being eventually downed at some point.

We look to get the bank roll started and begin the climb once again with a pick from the Devils-Sharks matchup that we feel confident in.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Pick: Sharks +2.5 (-152)

To win by three or more goals in the NHL requires a team to firmly handle the other (or get a few last minute empty net goals). There's no doubt that the 6-1-0 Devils could do this against the 1-4-2 Sharks. However, San Jose is coming off a thrilling 6-5 overtime win over the New York Rangers on Saturday with star players in Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith recording five and four points each respectively. This is just one of the many times that the Sharks have surprised everyone including the sportsbooks.

So far this season, San Jose are a middling 4-3 against the spread this season but have covered in two straight entering Friday and have covered in 12 of their last 16 matchups versus the Devils. Last season, the Sharks were in the top six for most profitable teams in the NHL when it came to betting with a 48-34 record against the spread. According to ESPN, in six games where the Sharks were listed at +2.5 on the spread, they covered in all but one of the games. It may be the most uncomfortable pick on the board and that's exactly why sportsbooks don't want you to take it.

We will go against 85 per cent of the public that has the Devils winning by two or more goals according to Action Network. If we place our intial $10 on the Sharks +2.5 at -152 odds, our profits of $6.58 would bring our new total to $16.58 with plenty of games on the weekend to continue the climb.

