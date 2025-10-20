Trust In Huberdeau Lifting Flames Over Jets in Shocking Upset Win

Monday kicks off the week with a solid slate of NHL action with a handful of marquee matchups including an all-Canadian rivarly game between the red hot Winnipeg Jets and the last-place Calgary Flames. Both teams are going in opposite directions to start the season but the Flames will be returning after a two-game road stint and could look to rebound in a matchup that promises to have theatrics.

With a packed schedule and plenty of betting opportunities, Thursday promises excitement across the league. We’re looking to build on our early-season momentum and continue the strong player prop success that fueled last year’s run with Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

Rely On Dorofeyev, Ehlers Adding To High-Scoring Hurricanes–Golden Knights Clash

Ehlers and Dorofeyev ignite offense as Hurricanes face potent Golden Knights in a high-scoring showdown. Back Vegas to win and the puck to fly.

Winnipeg Jets vs Calgary Flames Best Bets:

Over 5.5 Goals (-120)

Jonathan Huberdeau Over 0.5 Points (-120)

Flames +1.5 (-200) Parlay Add/Live Bet Option

The struggling Calgary Flames have a brutal 1-5-0 record with the league's worst goal differential at -14 and the second-most goals allowed in the league at 25 through just six games. They have no business contending against a Winnipeg team that has bested Calgary in three of their last four matchups and is looking to build off a 4-1-0 record to start the season.

This is exactly why they are the play as almost nobody believes this team has a shot. The odds aren't great for a puck line cover but an early Winnipeg goal could bring the odds to a favorable point to buy in.

Before their last four matchups versus the Jets, the Flames held the upper hand with wins in five of the prior seven matchups. Calgary should have a better chance than people think as they are just getting back their highest paid player in top line winger Jonathan Huberdeau, who scored in his first game back on Saturday and will hope to be a spark plug for this team. The 32-year-old Quebec native has seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points over his last 25 games versus the Jets and will hope to turn the fortunes around for other key players on the Flames that are struggling like defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

The 31-year-old Ottawa native has experienced hardships to start the season with two points but a -8 rating, tied for the second worst in the NHL, along with 20 penalty minutes, the second-most in the league through six games. After finishing with a career-high 39 assists last season, Weegar was expected to continue his stellar play this year and be a role model for young prospects coming up like the 19-year-old Zayne Parekh. However, his lackluster start to the season has only boughten the Flames down and Parekh has few positive influences with no points on the season. The group is long overdue for a turnaround game and in shocking fashion, they can do so against one of the best teams in the NHL

Winnipeg's offense is well known as being elite but what will need to push this game to the over will be the Flames goal-scoring ability, which they have a history of showing in this matchup. These two Canadian clubs have totaled not just six but seven or more goals in five of their last six matchups with each of the last three matchups in Calgary totaling eight or more goals.

Rookie Defenseman Shocks NHL as Early Calder Trophy Front-Runner

An 18-year-old defenseman is shattering expectations, logging elite minutes and dominating the early Calder Trophy race against a loaded rookie class.