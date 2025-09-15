Anaheim Ducks Eye Rebound in 2025-26 Season with New Coach and Promising Betting Odds

Exploring betting options for the Anaheim Ducks heading into the 2025-26 season, including Joel Quenneville to win the Jack Adams, Jackson LaCombe to win the Norris.

The Anaheim Ducks enter the 2025-26 NHL season with a mix of hopeful prospects and steep challenges, reflected clearly in the latest betting odds and recent roster moves. After finishing last season with a disappointing 26-44-12 record, the Ducks look to rebound behind a young core and new leadership.

Last season, Cutter Gauthier led the Ducks offensively with 24 goals and 32 assists for 56 points in 73 games. He was joined by Troy Terry (28 goals, 30 assists, 58 points) and Chris Krieder (22 goals, 26 assists, 48 points), while in net, Lukas Dostal recorded 22 wins with a .912 save percentage. Defensemen Jackson LaCombe and Pavel Mintyukov showed promising potential on the blue line.

This summer, Anaheim made key moves to bolster their roster. The Ducks signed veteran defenseman Olen Zellweger to a three-year deal, aiming to add experience and stability. The team also secured goaltender Lukas Dostal with a two-year contract extension. Behind the bench, the Ducks brought in Joel Quenneville as head coach, who enters the season as a favorite to win the Jack Adams Award at +700 odds.

Betting markets reflect cautious optimism. The Ducks are listed at +250 to make the playoffs, with odds of +180 to finish with 90+ points. More ambitious bets, such as winning the Pacific Division (+3500), the Western Conference (+5500), or the Stanley Cup (+12500), show that bettors see them as long shots but not without hope.

Individual player accolades appear unlikely but are on the radar. Gauthier and Krieder both have +50000 odds to win the Hart Trophy, while Dostal’s Vezina Trophy odds sit at +3500. Defensemen LaCombe (+15000), Mintyukov (+50000), and Zellweger (+50000) are all in the running for the Norris Trophy. Additionally, Troy Terry is listed at +50000 to win the Art Ross Trophy as league scoring leader.

Other notable odds include the Ducks’ over/under set at 84.5 points with the under slightly favored (-125), and Dostal’s over/under on wins at 25.5, with the under priced at -120.

Despite last season’s struggles, Anaheim’s mix of youth and new coaching leadership has generated some buzz among bettors. With the state of Stanley Cup-winning teams in California currently at +1850 and the USA team favored at -416, Ducks fans have reason to watch this season closely.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

