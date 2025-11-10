Are The Boston Bruins For Real?

The Boston Bruins have the hockey world wondering if the B’s are officially back. After stringing together five consecutive wins, Boston has climbed to second place in the Atlantic Division, trailing only the Montreal Canadiens. Oddsmakers seem confident in Montreal’s strong start, giving the Habs -277 odds to make the playoffs but what about Boston’s chances?

The Bruins didn’t just miss the playoffs last season; they were among the league’s bottom teams, finishing with a rough 33-39-10 record. This year, Boston’s resurgent start to the season has not done much to shift perceptions. The Bruins now hold +425 odds to make the postseason, thanks largely to their hot start and standout performances from their top players.

Superstar winger David Pastrnak has led the charge with eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 17 games, reminding fans why he’s considered one of the NHL’s elite scorers. His new linemate, 27-year-old Morgan Geekie, has been a revelation. Following a breakout 57-point campaign last year, Geekie has picked up where he left off, tallying 11 goals, which is tied for third in the league, along with four assists for 15 points through 17 games.

Offseason addition Viktor Arvidsson is also making his mark. After being traded away by Edmonton for next to nothing following a disappointing 27-point season, Arvidsson is finding new life in Boston’s top six. With eight points in 17 games, he’s on pace for just under 40 points, his best projection since posting 59 with the Kings two years ago.

Center Pavel Zacha has quietly been a consistent producer as well, registering four goals and ten assists for 14 points while anchoring the second line alongside Arvidsson. On the back end, Charlie McAvoy has been thriving offensively, racking up 12 assists in 16 games, his best pace in recent memory.

Still, Boston’s turnaround hasn’t been without questions. While their five-game winning streak has sparked excitement, it hasn’t come against the stiffest competition. Three of those victories came in overtime against the Sabres, Senators, and Islanders, and their win over the injury-depleted Maple Leafs raised some eyebrows. Their most impressive outing was a 2–1 triumph over the Eastern Conference favorite Hurricanes, where goaltender Jeremy Swayman stole the show with 28 saves on 29 shots.

The coming weeks will be crucial as Boston faces several of the same teams it narrowly edged out, including Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Carolina, before embarking on a California road trip. That stretch could prove tricky, as even strong teams like the Jets have stumbled against the improving Sharks, Ducks, and Kings.

If the Bruins drop a few games but maintain the strong fundamentals that fueled their win streak, the narrative around them could continue to shift. For now, though, it’s fair to question whether Boston’s hot streak is truly sustainable or just a temporary spark.

