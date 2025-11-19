Are The Detroit Red Wings For Real?

For the first time since the 2011-12 season, the Detroit Red Wings have 12 wins through their first 20 games of the season. They currently sit atop the Atlantic Division roughly a quarter of the way through the season and it begs the question of if this team has what it takes to end Detroit's near decade long playoff drought?

They currently sit fifth in the NHL standings with 25 points, matching the Anaheim Ducks, despite posting only middling numbers across the board. Detroit ranks 18th in both goals for and goals against, averaging 3.00 and 3.10 respectively. Those marks still represent an improvement from last season, when the club finished 22nd in scoring at 2.87 goals per game and 21st defensively with a 3.16 goals-against average.

Special teams have also taken a noticeable step forward with Detroit’s power play climbing to 13th and the penalty kill ranks 14th, a dramatic leap after finishing last in the league on the kill a year ago. While the Red Wings would like their power play to return to last season’s fourth-place form, maintaining a top-13 ranking marks positive progress.

Contributions have started to come from throughout the lineup like in Detroit’s most recent win, rookie center Nate Danielson delivered a sensational performance, scoring the team’s second goal, narrowly adding a highlight-reel second goal that was overturned for offside, and later setting up a crucial power-play goal with a stellar assist. Detroit's ninth overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft has been just one part of a growing youth movement on the team that includes early-season Calder Trophy contender Emmitt Finnie.

Finnie opened his rookie campaign with eight points in his first nine NHL games while skating on the top line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. A subsequent 10-game scoring drought bumped him to the second line, but he broke through again on Tuesday after being reunited with former AHL linemate Danielson. The pair clicked immediately on the second power-play unit, combining for Finnie’s fifth goal of the season.

Red Wings' stars continue to drive the offense with forwards in Larkin, Raymond and Alex DeBrincat all surpassing 22 points, placing Detroit among only three NHL teams to boast three players at that mark, alongside Colorado and Toronto. On the blue line, Moritz Seider has 12 points in 20 games and is tracking just shy of his career-high 50-point pace.

Depth scoring remains inconsistent as veterans in Mason Appleton and Andrew Copp are on pace for roughly 33 points, below Detroit’s expectations for Copp, who is typically a 40- to 50-point contributor. This also doesn't include J. T. Compher and James van Riemsdyk, who have also struggled with Compher on a 25-point pace and van Riemsdyk managing only two points through 15 games. Former first-round pick Marco Kasper has been quiet with three goals and no assists in 20 games after a promising finish last year. The Red Wings hope Danielson’s emergence may eventually fill its longstanding need for a reliable second-line center that was supposed to be Kasper's role before he lost the job with his poor performance lately.

Detroit also faces uncertainty in net after trading for former All-Star John Gibson in the offseason, yet the veteran hasn't settled into form. Gibson holds a 3.31 goals-against average and an .875 save percentage in 11 starts this season. While he may still be adjusting to his new environment, patience is beginning to wear thin, especially with Cam Talbot outperforming him with an 8-2-0 record and a 2.64 goals-against average. Head coach Todd McLellan continues to give Gibson opportunities, publicly showing faith that the former Jennings Trophy winner can rebound.

Despite a difficult stretch of road games, the Red Wings have repeatedly found answers and if they can develop more consistent depth scoring, the team could start to resemble other contenders like Vegas or Carolina. But questions remain, and sportsbooks remain skeptical of Detroit’s staying power with the Red Wings currently listed at +135 to make the playoffs, reflecting the expectation that teams like Florida and Toronto will bounce back and rise in the standings as the season continues. Detroit also faces pressure from Boston, Montreal and a perennial challenger in Tampa Bay.

The schedule ahead will offer a clearer picture of whether Detroit’s strong start is sustainable. Upcoming matchups with the surging Islanders, Devils and a two-game set against the Bruins could prove pivotal in shaping the divisional race. As December approaches, fans in the Motor City may begin to feel the stirrings of a genuine playoff push. They can only hope the ending differs from the one experienced by the Detroit Tigers in their divisional race this past season.

