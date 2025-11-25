Are The New York Islanders For Real?

One of the biggest surprises of the early NHL season has been the rapid rise of the New York Islanders. Entering the year, expectations were modest. After holding the first overall pick along with two additional first-rounders, the franchise seemed ready to focus on long-term growth rather than immediate success.

That outlook changed quickly. Their top selection, Matthew Schaefer, has been a tremendous hit. His electric start has energized the entire organization and helped push the Islanders to a shocking 13-8-2 record that almost no one saw coming.

Schaefer’s breakout is only part of the story as several veterans have turned back the clock, led by Bo Horvat. The 30-year-old center looks like the same player who put up 68 points two seasons ago. He currently leads the team with 14 goals, 11 assists, and 25 points in 23 games. Riding alongside Horvat is Emil Heineman, formerly a depth winger in Montreal, who has flourished on the top line with nine goals and six assists.

Another key contributor is Mathew Barzal, the most recognizable Islander, who has added 17 points in 22 games while anchoring the second line. Having both Horvat and Barzal controlling the center of the ice has been an underrated advantage and a major reason behind New York’s early success.

Still, no player has changed the team’s trajectory more than Schaefer. The rookie defenseman has burst onto the scene with remarkable poise, logging heavy minutes in every situation and seeming to break a new record every night. At 18 years and 70 days old, he became the youngest player in NHL history to score an overtime goal, surpassing Sidney Crosby’s mark from 2005.

During a six-game point streak to begin his career, he put up seven points with two goals and five assists, becoming the youngest defenseman ever to accomplish that feat. His outstanding play has not only made him the clear favorite for the Calder Trophy but has also sparked early conversation about his potential spot on Team Canada for the 2026 Olympics.

The Islanders have also benefited from Ilya Sorokin regaining his form. The goaltender owns a 2.64 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, and a 7-6-2 record, providing stability in net.

All of this raises an important question. Are the Islanders legitimate playoff contenders, or will their early momentum eventually fade? We saw a similar story last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who went on an emotional run in honor of the late Johnny Gaudreau before running out of steam and narrowly missing the postseason.

Sportsbooks appear cautious as well. Schaefer is the heavy Calder favorite at -238, but the Islanders' playoff odds have already tightened to +110. For believers, this may be the last chance to buy in at value.

It is hard not to believe when you look at the teams they have beaten. Some wins have been driven by energy, but others have been convincing statements. In only their fourth game, they defeated the Oilers 4-2, they beat several of the league’s best teams, including the Capitals, Devils, Golden Knights, and Stars. Their dominance over the Atlantic-leading Red Wings has been especially notable, outscoring Detroit 12 to 2 in their two meetings.

Within the Metropolitan Division, the Islanders have been just as impressive. Excluding their first two games of the season, they have gone 4-1-1 in their last six divisional matchups. With teams like the Capitals, Penguins, Blue Jackets, and Flyers still early in various stages of their rebuilds, there is little reason to think New York cannot remain in the top three.

The Islanders have quickly become one of the most entertaining teams in hockey, and they continue to show that they are worth believing in.

