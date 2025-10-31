Are The Pittsburgh Penguins For Real?

One of the biggest surprises early in the NHL season has been the Pittsburgh Penguins, who currently sit atop the league standings with an 8-2-2 record. Led by veterans Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins’ offense has been firing on all cylinders. Both stars rank near the top of the league in scoring, and their linemates have chipped in with breakout performances of their own.

Malkin’s line, featuring veteran winger Anthony Mantha and career depth forward Justin Brazeau, has been one of the league’s most dangerous trios, combining for 15 goals through Pittsburgh’s first 12 games. Meanwhile, the top-line duo of Crosby and Bryan Rust has also made a major impact, tallying 12 goals between them, eight of which belong to the Penguins’ captain, who currently leads the team in scoring.

NHL Insider Names Jack Eichel, Matthew Schaefer in Early NHL Award Predictions

Early NHL award predictions reveal breakout candidates and seasoned stars vying for glory.

The resurgence of Pittsburgh’s two veteran centers has been especially striking. Malkin, who many believed was past his prime after two seasons of declining production from a point-per-game pace to roughly 55–60 points, looks revitalized. The 39-year-old Russian is now on pace for his first 100-point campaign since 2011–12, signaling that the Penguins’ legendary core might be making one last push for the Stanley Cup.

Crosby, Malkin, and Kris Letang have been the backbone of Pittsburgh’s three championship runs, but with Malkin entering a contract year, this could be the final season we see the trio together. Fortunately for the Penguins, the supporting cast has stepped up as well. Erik Karlsson has joined the veteran resurgence with nine assists, while defensemen Ryan Shea and Letang have each contributed offensively, Shea with two goals and five assists, and Letang with one goal and five assists.

Depth production remains an area of concern. Forwards Noel Acciari, Ben Kindel, and Blake Lizotte have yet to make much of an impact offensively, though their contributions will become crucial once the top lines inevitably cool off. Filip Hallander, a former second-round pick skating alongside Crosby, has recorded a modest four points (one goal, three assists) in 11 games.

Goaltending, long a question mark since the Marc-André Fleury era, has been another pleasant surprise. Tristan Jarry has delivered some of his best hockey in years, posting a 5-1-0 record with a 2.35 goals-against average (GAA) and a .923 save percentage. His backup, Arturs Silovs, best known for his impressive stint with the Vancouver Canucks during their injury-plagued playoff run has been equally reliable. Acquired by Pittsburgh for a low price, Silovs has gone 3-1-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .919 save percentage.

Expect Few Goals As Islanders’ Defense Seeks Redemption Against Capitals

Rebuilding Islanders defense faces Ovechkin's Capitals. Expect a gritty battle where every goal matters, potentially deciding a parlay's fate.

If the Penguins can sustain this balance, continued production from their aging stars and increased output from their depth forwards, they could find themselves in the thick of the playoff race. However, oddsmakers remain skeptical, giving Pittsburgh just +225 odds to reach the postseason.

The challenge ahead won’t be easy either: the Penguins face the league’s third-toughest remaining schedule, including four matchups against one of the Eastern Conference favorites, the New Jersey Devils. How they perform in those games could quickly determine whether this early-season surge is the start of something real or simply a fleeting flash of the past.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.