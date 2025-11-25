Avalanche Emerging As Runaway Favorites For President’s Trophy

The Colorado Avalanche are making a statement early in the 2025-26 NHL season, emerging as clear frontrunners for the President’s Trophy. With a staggering 16-1-5 record through 22 games and -149 odds on BetMGM, the Avalanche are showing all the signs of a team built for regular-season dominance. Many are already drawing comparisons to the 2023 Boston Bruins squad that set a record with a 65-12-5 finish.

Led by superstar Nathan MacKinnon, who tops the NHL with 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists), Colorado’s offense is firing on all cylinders. Defenseman Cale Makar is contributing 29 points, leading all blueliners in scoring, while Martin Necas has stepped up as a replacement for Mikko Rantanen with 28 points. Artturi Lehkonen looks poised to return to form, tallying 19 points and reminding fans of his Stanley Cup-winning performance in 2021.

Depth has also played a key role in Colorado’s hot start. Victor Olafsson and Brock Nelson have provided timely contributions, and Valeri Nichushkin has picked up the pace with 12 points in 17 games. The Avalanche are averaging four goals per game while allowing just 2.18 goals against—the best defense in the NHL this season.

Goaltending has been equally impressive. Scott Wedgewood boasts a 13-1-2 record, a 2.09 goals-against average, and a .918 save percentage, while backup Mackenzie Blackwood is undefeated in four appearances with a 2.47 GAA and .911 save percentage.

Colorado’s remaining schedule also favors their run, featuring 11 games against lower-ranked teams including the Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Vancouver Canucks. With elite offense, lockdown defense, and a manageable schedule ahead, the Avalanche are positioning themselves as the team to beat. At -149 odds, bettors may want to act quickly if they want to ride what could be a historic regular-season campaign. Colorado may also be worth a look at +400 to win the Stanley Cup if they continue their rampant hot streak.

Bank On Offense in Oilers-Stars Standalone Clash

Stars seek revenge for playoff pain as high-octane Oilers aim to ignite their offense. Expect fireworks.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.