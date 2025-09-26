Avalanche Enter Season as Stanley Cup Contenders, Spotlight on MacKinnon’s Hart Trophy Chase

Exploring Betting Options for the Colorado Avalanche Heading Into the 2025–26 NHL Season, Highlighting Stanley Cup Hopes and MacKinnon for Hart

The Colorado Avalanche enter the 2025–26 NHL season as one of the top contenders in the Western Conference, fresh off a strong 2024–25 campaign where they posted a solid 52–20–10 record, earning 114 points and clinching a playoff spot. With several key offseason roster moves in July 2025 and star players returning at full strength, Colorado offers bettors a rich slate of options ranging from team success to individual awards.

During the July 2025 offseason, the Avalanche made strategic additions to strengthen both their defense and forward depth. Colorado signed veteran defenseman Brent Burns to a two-year deal, adding toughness and offensive skill from the blue line. Burns is expected to be a veteran presence alongside Cale Makar and Devon Toews.

Additionally, Colorado re-signed goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood, who split starts last season and showed promising form, while bringing in Scott Wedgewood to solidify backup goaltending. These moves aim to balance youth and experience as the Avalanche look to make another deep playoff push.

Colorado’s offensive firepower remains centered on Nathan MacKinnon, who led the team with 98 points (38 goals, 60 assists) in 82 games during the 2024–25 season, according to NHL stats. Cale Makar continued his rise as a two-way superstar, notching 82 points (18 goals, 64 assists), while Martin Necas contributed 65 points (27 goals, 38 assists). Captain Gabriel Landeskog added a solid 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists). These players will be pivotal for Colorado’s success next season.

Team and Individual Award Markets

The Avalanche come into the 2025–26 season with enticing odds across multiple futures markets:

Stanley Cup winner: +800 — Colorado is among the favorites in the West to claim the championship.

Western Conference winner: +425

Central Division winner: +210

President’s Trophy (best regular season record): +900

Record 100+ points: -225

Record 110+ points: +220

Regular season points over/under set at 105.5

Individual awards are headlined by Nathan MacKinnon, a strong contender for the Hart Trophy at +475, reflecting his role as the team’s premier scorer and leader. MacKinnon is also listed at +450 to win the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top point scorer and at +2200 for the Rocket Richard Trophy as top goal scorer, though the latter is a long shot given his assist-heavy style.

Cale Makar, the reigning Norris Trophy winner and a Norris favorite again at +150, is priced at +3500 for the Hart Trophy, showing the difficulty defensemen face in MVP voting. He’s also a contender for the Lady Byng Trophy at +1500 and a long shot at the Art Ross (+10000). Martin Necas, a promising young forward, is an interesting sleeper with -140 odds to record 70+ points and +300 odds to score 30+ goals.

In goal, MacKenzie Blackwood leads Avalanche netminders for the Vezina Trophy at +2000, while backup Scott Wedgewood is a long shot at +3000. Both have potential to push for the Jennings Trophy, awarded to the team with the fewest goals against.

Head coach Jared Bednar is offered at +3300 to win the Jack Adams Award, betting on his ability to guide the team through a competitive Central Division schedule.

Player and Team Props to Watch

Betting lines for key players highlight expectations for offensive milestones:

Nathan MacKinnon:

Over/under 35.5 goals

Over/under 112.5 points

40+ goals at +200 and 50+ goals at +1600

Cale Makar:

Over/under 24.5 goals

20+ goals at -325, 30+ goals at +350

Over/under 86.5 points

Martin Necas:

30+ goals at +300

On the team front, Colorado’s odds to record 100 or more points stand at -225, reflecting confidence in their consistent regular-season performance. The over/under on points is set at 105.5, suggesting sportsbooks expect the Avalanche to maintain their pace from last season.

With a talented core led by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, key offseason additions like Brent Burns, and solid goaltending depth, the Colorado Avalanche present a compelling case for bettors. Their odds to win the Stanley Cup and claim division and conference titles make them an attractive option for fans looking for a strong contender in 2025–26.

Individual awards for MacKinnon and Makar offer additional intrigue, while player and team prop markets provide plenty of angles for both conservative and high-risk wagers. Whether backing the Avalanche to dominate the Central Division or rooting for MacKinnon to claim the Hart Trophy, Colorado’s 2025–26 season promises excitement on the ice and at the sportsbook.

Complete List of Colorado Avalanche 2025–26 Betting Options:

Stanley Cup Winner: +800

Western Conference Winner: +425

Central Division Winner: +210

President’s Trophy Winner: +900

To Record 100+ Points: -225

To Record 110+ Points: +220

Regular Season Points Over/Under 105.5

Individual Awards

Nathan MacKinnon – Hart Trophy: +475

Cale Makar – Hart Trophy: +3500

Martin Necas – Hart Trophy: +50000

MacKenzie Blackwood – Vezina Trophy: +2800

Scott Wedgewood – Vezina Trophy: +30000

Cale Makar – Norris Trophy (Favorite): +150

Devon Toews – Norris Trophy: +50000

Brent Burns – Norris Trophy: +50000

Sam Malinski – Norris Trophy: +50000

Nathan MacKinnon – Rocket Richard Trophy: +2200

Jared Bednar – Jack Adams Award: +3300

Nathan MacKinnon – Art Ross Trophy: +450

Cale Makar – Art Ross Trophy: +10000

Martin Necas – Art Ross Trophy: +20000

Cale Makar – Lady Byng Trophy: +1500

Devon Toews – Lady Byng Trophy: +8100

MacKenzie Blackwood – Jennings Trophy: +2000

Scott Wedgewood – Jennings Trophy: +3000

Chris MacFarland (GM) – Jim Gregory Award: +1700

Player Props

Martin Necas to record 70+ points: -140

Nathan MacKinnon to record 110+ points: +140

Cale Makar to record 20+ goals: -325

Martin Necas to record 30+ goals: +300

Gabriel Landeskog to record 20+ goals: +105

Cale Makar to record 30+ goals: +350

Nathan MacKinnon to record 40+ goals: +200

Nathan MacKinnon to record 50+ goals: +1600

Cale Makar Goals Over/Under 24.5

Nathan MacKinnon Goals Over/Under 35.5

Cale Makar Points Over/Under 86.5

Nathan MacKinnon Points Over/Under 112.5

MacKenzie Blackwood Wins Over/Under 31.5