    • Powered by Roundtable

    Avalanche Enter Season as Stanley Cup Contenders, Spotlight on MacKinnon’s Hart Trophy Chase

    Jake Tye
    Sep 26, 2025, 19:20
    Jake Tye
    Sep 26, 2025, 19:20
    Updated at: Sep 26, 2025, 19:20

    Exploring Betting Options for the Colorado Avalanche Heading Into the 2025–26 NHL Season, Highlighting Stanley Cup Hopes and MacKinnon for Hart

    The Colorado Avalanche enter the 2025–26 NHL season as one of the top contenders in the Western Conference, fresh off a strong 2024–25 campaign where they posted a solid 52–20–10 record, earning 114 points and clinching a playoff spot. With several key offseason roster moves in July 2025 and star players returning at full strength, Colorado offers bettors a rich slate of options ranging from team success to individual awards.

    During the July 2025 offseason, the Avalanche made strategic additions to strengthen both their defense and forward depth. Colorado signed veteran defenseman Brent Burns to a two-year deal, adding toughness and offensive skill from the blue line. Burns is expected to be a veteran presence alongside Cale Makar and Devon Toews.

    Sportsbooks Count On Blackhawks Relying on Bedard Again in 2025-26 Sportsbooks Count On Blackhawks Relying on Bedard Again in 2025-26 Exploring Betting Options for the Chicago Blackhawks Heading Into the 2025–26 NHL Season, Including Bedard for Hart, Knight for Vezina, and a Playoff Long Shot

    Additionally, Colorado re-signed goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood, who split starts last season and showed promising form, while bringing in Scott Wedgewood to solidify backup goaltending. These moves aim to balance youth and experience as the Avalanche look to make another deep playoff push.

    Colorado’s offensive firepower remains centered on Nathan MacKinnon, who led the team with 98 points (38 goals, 60 assists) in 82 games during the 2024–25 season, according to NHL stats. Cale Makar continued his rise as a two-way superstar, notching 82 points (18 goals, 64 assists), while Martin Necas contributed 65 points (27 goals, 38 assists). Captain Gabriel Landeskog added a solid 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists). These players will be pivotal for Colorado’s success next season.

    Western Michigan Offers Shocking Value, In-State Rivals Reload for NCAA Title Push Western Michigan Offers Shocking Value, In-State Rivals Reload for NCAA Title Push Despite being the defending champions and preseason number one, Western Michigan is a major value at +2000 odds as a proven team overlooked in a market focused on hype over results.

    Team and Individual Award Markets

    The Avalanche come into the 2025–26 season with enticing odds across multiple futures markets:

    Stanley Cup winner: +800 — Colorado is among the favorites in the West to claim the championship.

    Western Conference winner: +425

    Central Division winner: +210

    President’s Trophy (best regular season record): +900

    Record 100+ points: -225

    Record 110+ points: +220

    Regular season points over/under set at 105.5

    Individual awards are headlined by Nathan MacKinnon, a strong contender for the Hart Trophy at +475, reflecting his role as the team’s premier scorer and leader. MacKinnon is also listed at +450 to win the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top point scorer and at +2200 for the Rocket Richard Trophy as top goal scorer, though the latter is a long shot given his assist-heavy style.

    Cale Makar, the reigning Norris Trophy winner and a Norris favorite again at +150, is priced at +3500 for the Hart Trophy, showing the difficulty defensemen face in MVP voting. He’s also a contender for the Lady Byng Trophy at +1500 and a long shot at the Art Ross (+10000). Martin Necas, a promising young forward, is an interesting sleeper with -140 odds to record 70+ points and +300 odds to score 30+ goals.

    In goal, MacKenzie Blackwood leads Avalanche netminders for the Vezina Trophy at +2000, while backup Scott Wedgewood is a long shot at +3000. Both have potential to push for the Jennings Trophy, awarded to the team with the fewest goals against.

    Head coach Jared Bednar is offered at +3300 to win the Jack Adams Award, betting on his ability to guide the team through a competitive Central Division schedule.

    Fade Pastrnak, Ride With Geekie: Roles Set To Reverse in Boston Fade Pastrnak, Ride With Geekie: Roles Set To Reverse in Boston Boston's David Pastrnak is expected to play the role of passer next season while sportsbooks expect him to continue shooting.

    Player and Team Props to Watch

    Betting lines for key players highlight expectations for offensive milestones:

    Nathan MacKinnon:

    Over/under 35.5 goals

    Over/under 112.5 points

    40+ goals at +200 and 50+ goals at +1600

    Cale Makar:

    Over/under 24.5 goals

    20+ goals at -325, 30+ goals at +350

    Over/under 86.5 points

    Martin Necas:

    30+ goals at +300

    On the team front, Colorado’s odds to record 100 or more points stand at -225, reflecting confidence in their consistent regular-season performance. The over/under on points is set at 105.5, suggesting sportsbooks expect the Avalanche to maintain their pace from last season.

    With a talented core led by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, key offseason additions like Brent Burns, and solid goaltending depth, the Colorado Avalanche present a compelling case for bettors. Their odds to win the Stanley Cup and claim division and conference titles make them an attractive option for fans looking for a strong contender in 2025–26.

    Individual awards for MacKinnon and Makar offer additional intrigue, while player and team prop markets provide plenty of angles for both conservative and high-risk wagers. Whether backing the Avalanche to dominate the Central Division or rooting for MacKinnon to claim the Hart Trophy, Colorado’s 2025–26 season promises excitement on the ice and at the sportsbook.

    Former Teammates, New Rivals: Marner vs. Matthews Prop Bet Heats Up Debate Former Teammates, New Rivals: Marner vs. Matthews Prop Bet Heats Up Debate Sportsbooks reveal head-to-head prop bet between former teammates in Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

    Complete List of Colorado Avalanche 2025–26 Betting Options:

    Stanley Cup Winner: +800

    Western Conference Winner: +425

    Central Division Winner: +210

    President’s Trophy Winner: +900

    To Record 100+ Points: -225

    To Record 110+ Points: +220

    Regular Season Points Over/Under 105.5

    Individual Awards

    Nathan MacKinnon – Hart Trophy: +475

    Cale Makar – Hart Trophy: +3500

    Martin Necas – Hart Trophy: +50000

    MacKenzie Blackwood – Vezina Trophy: +2800

    Scott Wedgewood – Vezina Trophy: +30000

    Cale Makar – Norris Trophy (Favorite): +150

    Devon Toews – Norris Trophy: +50000

    Brent Burns – Norris Trophy: +50000

    Sam Malinski – Norris Trophy: +50000

    Nathan MacKinnon – Rocket Richard Trophy: +2200

    Jared Bednar – Jack Adams Award: +3300

    Nathan MacKinnon – Art Ross Trophy: +450

    Cale Makar – Art Ross Trophy: +10000

    Martin Necas – Art Ross Trophy: +20000

    Cale Makar – Lady Byng Trophy: +1500

    Devon Toews – Lady Byng Trophy: +8100

    MacKenzie Blackwood – Jennings Trophy: +2000

    Scott Wedgewood – Jennings Trophy: +3000

    Chris MacFarland (GM) – Jim Gregory Award: +1700

    Player Props

    Martin Necas to record 70+ points: -140

    Nathan MacKinnon to record 110+ points: +140

    Cale Makar to record 20+ goals: -325

    Martin Necas to record 30+ goals: +300

    Gabriel Landeskog to record 20+ goals: +105

    Cale Makar to record 30+ goals: +350

    Nathan MacKinnon to record 40+ goals: +200

    Nathan MacKinnon to record 50+ goals: +1600

    Cale Makar Goals Over/Under 24.5

    Nathan MacKinnon Goals Over/Under 35.5

    Cale Makar Points Over/Under 86.5

    Nathan MacKinnon Points Over/Under 112.5

    MacKenzie Blackwood Wins Over/Under 31.5