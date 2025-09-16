Bruins Face Long Odds and Big Questions in 2025–26, Bettors See Boom-or-Bust Potential

Exploring betting options for the Boston Bruins heading into the 2025-26 season, including David Pastrnak to win Rocket Richard, Charlie McAvoy to win Norris.

The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2025–26 NHL season not with championship expectations, but with uncertainty and that’s exactly what’s making them one of the most intriguing teams for bettors.

After finishing last season with a disappointing 33–39–10 record, the Bruins watched the playoffs from home and underwent a summer overhaul. With a new head coach, a handful of new faces in the locker room, and a franchise star still in his prime, Boston is presenting sportsbooks with one of the widest spreads of betting odds in the league.

Depending on who you ask, the Bruins are either primed for a surprising rebound or another year in the NHL’s basement.

From Presidents’ Trophy Longshots to Basement Threats

The Bruins are currently listed at +30,000 to win the Presidents’ Trophy, the league’s best regular season record, a bet that reflects their bottom-eight finish last year and the strength of their division. Meanwhile, Boston is +15,00 to finish with the league’s worst record, one of the shortest odds for that unfortunate distinction.

Bookmakers have set the Bruins’ regular season point total at 80.5 points, just above their 76-point finish in 2024–25. Their odds to make the playoffs sit at +375, implying about a 21% chance of reaching the postseason.

In the Atlantic Division, Boston holds +10,000 odds to win, the worst in the division. They’re +8,000 to win the Eastern Conference, and a whopping +20,000 to hoist the Stanley Cup, which would be their first since 2011.

Even more telling: books are offering +800 on any of the NHL’s “Original Six” teams winning the Stanley Cup which includes Boston.

Pastrnak Headlines Bruins’ Star Power in Futures Market

David Pastrnak remains the beating heart of the franchise, and his name appears all over the betting board. After scoring 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points last season, Pastrnak enters the year as a candidate in multiple individual award races:

Hart Trophy (League MVP): +2,800

Rocket Richard (Most Goals): +1,300

Art Ross (Most Points): +2,500

Lady Byng (Most Gentlemanly Player): +5,000

Oddsmakers have also set his goal total prop at over/under 43.5 goals, and his points line at over/under 100.5. Considering he hit 43 goals and 106 points last year, the lines are spot-on, but any dip in production or injury could push the under.

Pastrnak isn't alone on the betting board, but his teammates' odds paint a picture of a team still searching for elite-level support.

Elias Lindholm, a recent addition and projected top-line center, is listed at +50,000 to win the Hart, a long shot in every sense. Meanwhile, rising star Morgan Geekie, fresh off a 33-goal breakout season, isn’t even on most award boards but will be critical to the team’s offensive depth.

Defense and Goaltending Hold Keys to Boston’s Ceiling

The Bruins’ blueline features a trio of names in the Norris Trophy race, but none are favored. Charlie McAvoy, Boston’s defensive anchor, enters the year at +10,000 for the Norris Trophy, while both Hampus Lindholm and sophomore Mason Lohrei sit at +50,000, essentially lottery tickets.

Between the pipes, Boston is betting big on Jeremy Swayman, who signed a four-year, $23.2 million deal this summer. He’s a modest +3,500 to win the Vezina Trophy, and +10,000 to share the Jennings Trophy (fewest goals allowed) with fellow goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. Korpisalo himself is a long shot for the Vezina at +25,000, and with an expected backup role, that number might still be too short.

Swayman’s personal betting lines are also getting attention. His over/under for wins this season is set at 24.5 which is a mark he narrowly missed last season with 21 wins in 48 appearances.

A New Coach, a New Direction?

One of the most talked-about changes this summer was behind the bench. Marco Sturm, a former Bruin himself, was hired in June as Boston’s new head coach. The move raised eyebrows, given Sturm’s limited NHL head coaching experience. But bettors are cautiously optimistic: he’s currently +2,800 to win the Jack Adams Award as NHL Coach of the Year.

General Manager Don Sweeney is listed at +6,600 to win the Jim Gregory Award for best GM, a nod to his active summer, which included bringing in forwards Viktor Arvidsson, Tanner Jeannot, and Sean Kuraly, and locking down Geekie to a six-year deal.

Key Bruins 2025–26 Betting Odds Summary:

Stanley Cup: +20,000

Eastern Conference: +8,000

Atlantic Division: +10,000

Presidents' Trophy: +30,000

Worst Record: +1,500

Playoffs: Yes +375 / No -500

Regular Season Points: 80.5

Original Six Wins Cup: +800

