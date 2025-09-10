Expect Jesper Bratt and Returning Star Center to Elevate Devils’ Offense

Devils winger Jesper Bratt offers strong value again this season, having surpassed the 82.5-point line in each of the past two years.

As the NHL season approaches, we're once again diving into regular season player props, just like we did last year when we found tremendous value across the board. From Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck, who hit the over on wins and won the Vezina, our picks consistently delivered.

One of our biggest wins came with Connor McDavid. Despite being the league’s most electric player, sportsbooks oddly priced him as a pure goal scorer, setting his goal total at 51.5. But with only one season above 44 goals in his previous nine, we easily cashed the under. This kind of edge came from looking deeper than surface-level stats and recognizing long-term trends and context that the books often miss.

We look to piggy-back off another one of our picks recently with Devils center Jack Hughes and take his winger in Jesper Bratt. The 27-year-old Swedish winger has become an elite player in recent years with 317 points in 321 games for a 0.99 point-per-game average that is better than notable names like Mark Scheifele, Tim Stützle and Tage Thompson.

Bratt is listed with an over/under for season points at 82.5 and is coming off his second straight season with 83 or more points. This is while spending the majority of the season on a line with Ondrej Palat and Hughes on a line before losing his star center to a season-ending shoulder injury. Hughes is back to 100 percent and will be ready for another season with Bratt on his wing.

The pair are one of the most underrated duos in the NHL as they've combined for 387 goals over the past four seasons, outranking notable duos like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in Pittsburgh (375) Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak in Boston (373) and Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk in Ottawa (342).

When fully healthy in the 2022-23 season, Hughes helped Bratt score a career-high 32 goals and with his help again along with the improvements Bratt has made in his game over recent years, he should be able to easily produce 83 or more points. Injury time also shouldn't be an issue as Bratt missed just one game in the last three seasons. He's now a consistent point per game player and is getting back his star center, meaning this bet can be an easy home run if he maintains his current numbers.

