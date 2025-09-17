Flames Aim to Build Off Wolf Breakout Season, Parekh Rookie Campaign

Exploring Betting Options for the Calgary Flames Heading Into the 2025–26 NHL Season, Including Dustin Wolf for Vezina, Zayne Parekh for Calder, and Kadri as a Rocket Richard Longshot

The Calgary Flames are entering the 2025–26 NHL season with renewed optimism after narrowly missing the playoffs last year with a 41–27–14 record. Despite falling just short, several bright spots from the 2024–25 campaign, including breakout performances and offseason roster moves, have given oddsmakers plenty to consider as bettors size up the Flames' outlook this season.

Kadri, Huberdeau, and Wolf Lead Returning Core Veteran forward Nazem Kadri led Calgary in scoring last season, tallying 35 goals and 32 assists for 67 points in all 82 games — his highest goal total since joining the Flames. Close behind was a revitalized Jonathan Huberdeau, who posted 28 goals and 34 assists for 62 points, marking a return to form after back-to-back underwhelming seasons of 55 and 52 points, respectively.

But the real story came in net. Rookie Dustin Wolf seized the Flames’ starting job with authority, putting up a 29–16–8 record, a 2.64 goals-against average, and a .910 save percentage in his first full NHL season, establishing himself as the team's backbone.

Offseason Moves Bolster Roster

The Flames had a relatively focused and strategic offseason in 2025, prioritizing internal development and securing key young talent rather than making headline-grabbing additions. The most significant move was locking up breakout goaltender Dustin Wolf to a seven-year, $52.5 million extension, signaling the franchise’s belief in him as their long-term starter. Calgary also secured promising young forward Connor Zary on a three-year, $11.325 million deal, and re-signed Martin Pospisil to a three-year, $7.5 million contract, both of whom are expected to play larger roles in the upcoming season.

Several young prospects could break into the Calgary Flames roster this season, led by Zayne Parekh, the offensively gifted defenseman who dominated the OHL with 107 points and is pushing for NHL minutes. Hunter Brzustewicz and Samuel Honzek are also close to NHL-ready, with Brzustewicz excelling in junior and Honzek bringing size and two-way reliability. Up front, Matvei Gridin could surprise after a strong season in the QMJHL, while NCAA standouts Aydar Suniev and 2025 first-rounder Cullen Potter are promising but more likely to contribute down the road.

Flames Betting Odds: Long Shots with Upside

Stanley Cup: +10,000

Western Conference: +5,000

Pacific Division: +3,500

Presidents’ Trophy: +20,000

Worst Regular Season Record: +2,500

To Make Playoffs: +230

Regular Season Points (Over/Under): 83.5

Canadian Team to Win Stanley Cup: +325

Alberta-Based Team to Win Stanley Cup: +825

Alberta-Based Team to Win Western Conference: +400

Individual Awards & Player Props:

Dustin Wolf – Vezina Trophy: +1,800

Dustin Wolf – Hart Trophy: +25,000

Dustin Wolf – Jennings Trophy: +4,000

Dustin Wolf – Wins O/U: 26.5

Zayne Parekh – Calder Trophy: +2,000

Zayne Parekh – Norris Trophy: +50,000

MacKenzie Weegar – Norris Trophy: +30,000

Rasmus Andersson – Norris Trophy: +50,000

Nazem Kadri – Rocket Richard Trophy: +50,000

Nazem Kadri – Art Ross Trophy: +30,000

Nazem Kadri – Hart Trophy: +50,000

Jonathan Huberdeau – Hart Trophy: +50,000

Ryan Huska – Jack Adams Award: +2,500

Craig Conroy – GM of the Year: +5,000

