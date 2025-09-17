    • Powered by Roundtable

    Flames Aim to Build Off Wolf Breakout Season, Parekh Rookie Campaign

Sep 17, 2025

    Sep 17, 2025, 19:30
    Exploring Betting Options for the Calgary Flames Heading Into the 2025–26 NHL Season, Including Dustin Wolf for Vezina, Zayne Parekh for Calder, and Kadri as a Rocket Richard Longshot

    The Calgary Flames are entering the 2025–26 NHL season with renewed optimism after narrowly missing the playoffs last year with a 41–27–14 record. Despite falling just short, several bright spots from the 2024–25 campaign, including breakout performances and offseason roster moves, have given oddsmakers plenty to consider as bettors size up the Flames' outlook this season.

    Kadri, Huberdeau, and Wolf Lead Returning Core Veteran forward Nazem Kadri led Calgary in scoring last season, tallying 35 goals and 32 assists for 67 points in all 82 games — his highest goal total since joining the Flames. Close behind was a revitalized Jonathan Huberdeau, who posted 28 goals and 34 assists for 62 points, marking a return to form after back-to-back underwhelming seasons of 55 and 52 points, respectively.

    But the real story came in net. Rookie Dustin Wolf seized the Flames’ starting job with authority, putting up a 29–16–8 record, a 2.64 goals-against average, and a .910 save percentage in his first full NHL season, establishing himself as the team's backbone.

    Offseason Moves Bolster Roster

    The Flames had a relatively focused and strategic offseason in 2025, prioritizing internal development and securing key young talent rather than making headline-grabbing additions. The most significant move was locking up breakout goaltender Dustin Wolf to a seven-year, $52.5 million extension, signaling the franchise’s belief in him as their long-term starter. Calgary also secured promising young forward Connor Zary on a three-year, $11.325 million deal, and re-signed Martin Pospisil to a three-year, $7.5 million contract, both of whom are expected to play larger roles in the upcoming season. 

    Several young prospects could break into the Calgary Flames roster this season, led by Zayne Parekh, the offensively gifted defenseman who dominated the OHL with 107 points and is pushing for NHL minutes. Hunter Brzustewicz and Samuel Honzek are also close to NHL-ready, with Brzustewicz excelling in junior and Honzek bringing size and two-way reliability. Up front, Matvei Gridin could surprise after a strong season in the QMJHL, while NCAA standouts Aydar Suniev and 2025 first-rounder Cullen Potter are promising but more likely to contribute down the road.

    Flames Betting Odds: Long Shots with Upside

    • Stanley Cup: +10,000
    • Western Conference: +5,000
    • Pacific Division: +3,500
    • Presidents’ Trophy: +20,000
    • Worst Regular Season Record: +2,500
    • To Make Playoffs: +230
    • Regular Season Points (Over/Under): 83.5
    • Canadian Team to Win Stanley Cup: +325
    • Alberta-Based Team to Win Stanley Cup: +825
    • Alberta-Based Team to Win Western Conference: +400
    Individual Awards & Player Props:

    • Dustin Wolf – Vezina Trophy: +1,800
    • Dustin Wolf – Hart Trophy: +25,000
    • Dustin Wolf – Jennings Trophy: +4,000
    • Dustin Wolf – Wins O/U: 26.5
    • Zayne Parekh – Calder Trophy: +2,000
    • Zayne Parekh – Norris Trophy: +50,000
    • MacKenzie Weegar – Norris Trophy: +30,000
    • Rasmus Andersson – Norris Trophy: +50,000
    • Nazem Kadri – Rocket Richard Trophy: +50,000
    • Nazem Kadri – Art Ross Trophy: +30,000
    • Nazem Kadri – Hart Trophy: +50,000
    • Jonathan Huberdeau – Hart Trophy: +50,000
    • Ryan Huska – Jack Adams Award: +2,500
    • Craig Conroy – GM of the Year: +5,000
