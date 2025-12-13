How Quinn Hughes Trade Affects Wild, Canucks Rest Of Season

The Vancouver Canucks have made one of the most significant trades in franchise history, dealing superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium, and Minnesota’s 2026 first-round draft pick.

The move comes with Hughes just one year away from the final season of his contract and amid growing uncertainty about his long-term future in Vancouver.

Rather than risk losing their franchise defenseman in free agency, the Canucks opted to move Hughes now, prioritizing depth, youth, and future assets as they attempt to reset a season that has gone sharply off course.

Vancouver entered the deal with a league-worst 11-17-3 record and the longest odds in the NHL to make the playoffs at +2000. The return brings three NHL-ready players to a roster that has struggled for consistency at both ends of the ice.

Hughes, 26, leaves Vancouver as the most productive defenseman in franchise history. He has recorded 432 points in 459 career games, including 61 goals and 371 assists.

During his Norris Trophy-winning campaign in 2023-24, Hughes set career highs with 17 goals and 92 points. This season, he has 23 points in 26 games and currently holds the second-best odds in the Norris Trophy race at +850.

Only Colorado’s Cale Makar has more points among defensemen since 2021. Hughes is under contract through the 2026-27 season at a $7.85 million cap hit and does not carry any trade protection. He was also one of six initial players named to Team USA’s Olympic roster earlier this year. Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin holds the same role for Team USA.

Speculation surrounding Hughes’ future intensified in recent months after the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings both reportedly checked in with Vancouver. The Devils were viewed as a potential landing spot with Hughes’ younger brothers, Jack and Luke, both playing in New Jersey. Ultimately, the Wild emerged with the winning offer.

Minnesota adds Hughes to a defense group that has been the backbone of one of the league’s best starts. The Wild hold a 17-9-5 record and are allowing just 2.65 goals against per game, the seventh fewest in the NHL. They are listed at -700 to make the playoffs and are viewed as a postseason lock, with Stanley Cup odds at +2500 and Western Conference odds at +1200.

The Wild have not advanced past the first round in their last eight playoff appearances and are clearly signaling a push for a deep run by acquiring a true franchise defenseman.

Vancouver’s return is highlighted by Rossi, a 24-year-old center who has developed into a reliable NHL contributor. Rossi has 13 points in 17 games this season and 114 points in 202 career NHL games. He brings immediate top-six potential to a Canucks forward group in need of scoring depth.

Ohgren, 21, is a former first-round pick who has played 46 NHL games and provides size and upside on the wing. While his offensive numbers have been modest so far, the Canucks believe there is room for growth with a larger role.

Buium, 20, is one of Minnesota’s top young defensemen and has already shown promise at the NHL level. He has 14 points in 31 games this season and projects as a key piece of Vancouver’s blue line moving forward.

The 2026 first-round pick gives Vancouver additional flexibility as it looks toward a longer-term rebuild.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.